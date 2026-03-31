Bears Named as Perfect Match For One of the Top Edge Rushers in 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears' pass rush was one of their most glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball last season. While they added depth to the interior of the defensive line (although I'm honestly not sure how much Neville Gallimore, James Lynch, and Kentavius Street will move the needle), they have yet to add anyone to compete on the edge.

It feels safe to assume the Bears intend to address the edge rusher spot through the draft, as it remains one of their most glaring weaknesses (even with the promising strides Austin Booker made last year).

Bears' general manager Ryan Poles mentioned how strong the depth of this year's edge rusher class is at the NFL Scouting Combine. While that could indicate their intention of targeting an edge rusher after the first round, it could also mean that they might like the edge rusher options that get pushed down the board to the end of the first round.

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen seems to believe they will go the latter route. He tagged them as a perfect fit for Missouri edge rusher Zion Young.

After signing three defensive tackles in free agency, the Bears can look to the edges of their front by taking Young to play opposite Montez Sweat. With his long frame, Young fits the profile of the defensive ends in coordinator Dennis Allen's system.



Young has the play strength and tackling range to set the edges versus the run game, which would upgrade a defense that allowed 5.0 yards per carry last season (fourth most in the NFL). Young also has the physical traits to develop as a speed-to-power pass rusher; he had 6.5 sacks and 43 pressures in 2025. Matt Bowen, ESPN.com

I'm not going to lie, that isn't exactly music to my ears. I definitely see where Bowen is coming from, though. I also said Zion Young would be Chicago's most likely target if they go for an edge rusher in the first round. He just makes too much sense from a scheme and size profile perspective.

While I wouldn't hate the selection nearly as much as I would if they went for a left tackle in the first round, I also would be a bit underwhelmed at pick 25. Young is definitely a rock-solid run defender, but his ceiling isn't nearly as high as some of the edge rushers in the class. In fact, his ceiling as a pass-rusher probably isn't even as high as Austin Booker's (which is partially why I think he makes so much sense).

I know he and Booker would complement each other very well, but I think there will be a much larger talent gap among the safeties that could still be on the board (if Caleb Downs, Dillon Thieneman, or Emmanuel McNeill-Warren are still available) between picks 25 and when the Bears are on the clock again in the second round (picks 57 and 60). I feel similarly about the defensive tackle position (although Gracen Halton would be a great fit if he were still on the board).

Young will definitely be a more complete player than the edge rushers who are available late in the second, but the gap won't be nearly as drastic with just how many quality ones are available.

He'd undoubtedly be a great fit, but I don't know if he'd be the right pick.