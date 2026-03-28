The Chicago Bears' Most Likely First-Round Targets at Every Position of Need

We now have less than one month to go before the 2026 NFL Draft. While the Bears addressed some of their major needs in free agency, I don't think virtually any position that was a weakness one month ago (besides maybe linebacker) is off the board for Chicago at pick 25.

Ryan Poles re-committed to going with the best player on the board at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that could be a tell when it comes to their first-round strategy. While some have shipped a receiver to them early, I personally don't consider that to be a potential outcome in the first round. I'd be absolutely floored if they went that route.

With that said, they do still have a few positions that I could see them prioritizing. Who are some of the most logical pairings at each of those spots?

Offensive Tackle: Kadyn Proctor

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I personally hope they don't consider the left tackle position in the first round. If they decide to go that route, and the player they pick turns out to be anything other than a bust, then you can effectively shut the door on 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo (who played extremely well when he was given a chance at left tackle) developing into a starter. Darnell Wright is a near-lock to sign a second contract, and I don't think the 6'8" tackle will be kicking inside to guard anytime soon.

With that said, I could see it as a potential outcome (in my personal nightmare scenario). If they go that route, there are a few tackles that make a lot of sense as scheme fits. Unfortunately for Chicago, the best scheme fit, Monroe Freeling, will be long gone by pick 25, and the second-best fit, Max Iheanachor, played on the right side at Arizona State.

As it stands right now, Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor stands out as the most logical left tackle prospect if the Bears target the position in the first round. Ryan Poles attended 'Bama's Pro Day on Wednesday, and I fear Proctor may have been the reason why. The 6'7", 352-pounder is light on his feet for a player of his size and has innate knock-back power. However, he struggled in pass protection and will have to round out that area of his game in the pros. To his credit, he's only 20 years old and has plenty of runway there, but I still wouldn't be thrilled with a first-round offensive tackle.

Defensive Tackle: Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evaluations are all over the board for Peter Woods. Some are down on him after a relatively disappointing season, but he's undoubtedly one of the most physically gifted defensive tackles in this year's class. I'm confident that his athleticism will make him a highly intriguing prospect for Dennis Allen, who historically prefers defensive tackles with quick feet.

I know the Bears have been doing their homework on Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, and I also wouldn't be shocked if the Bears were to opt to go that route in the first round. He's one of the best run stuffers in the class and would certainly help them improve upon last year's sixth-worst rush defense. However, he doesn't bring nearly as much juice as a pass-rusher as Woods does. I'm no longer convinced that Chicago will run to the podium if he's on the board (I really think Gracen Halton is the perfect fit for what they want out of the position), but I wouldn't be upset if he were the pick in the first round.

Defensive End: Zion Young

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) attempts the sack during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I almost went with Akheem Mesidor here, but I ultimately think he'll be off the board by the time the Bears are on the clock. There are just too many teams with glaring weaknesses at edge rusher picking in front of them, and Mesidor is one of the most refined pass-rushers in the class. I hope I'm wrong, and other teams get turned off by the fact that he'll qualify for AARP as a 25-year-old rookie. I like him a lot more than Missouri's Zion Young or Auburn's Keldric Faulk (the two most logical consolation prizes for Chicago).

The Bears hosted Young on a top-30 visit, so it's safe to say that they have their eyes on him. At 6'6", 262 lbs., it's not difficult to see why that's the case, either. Young fits the size profile that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets. He will also be an A+ run defender right out of the gate. However, he doesn't have nearly as high a ceiling as some of the other edges in the class as a pass-rusher. He had only nine sacks over the previous two years, and doesn't have a lot of moves in his arsenal. To be fair, teams usually aren't getting an edge rusher with a sky-high ceiling at the tail end of the first.

Cornerback: Jermod McCoy

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I know some might be surprised to see cornerback included here, but I don't think it's out of the realm of possibilities. With that said, assuming LSU's Mansoor Delane is off the board by pick 25 (which is certainly a fair assumption), I'd be shocked if they'd go that route for anyone other than the two corners from the University of Tennessee, Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood. All of the other fringe first-round prospects project more as nickels in the pros.

McCoy, specifically, is a perfect fit for the type of defense Dennis Allen wants to run. He's a long (6'1" with 31 1/4" arms) press corner who thrives in man coverage. He's also got really good athleticism for a player of his size, and would probably be a lock to be selected in the first half of round one if there weren't lingering injury concerns (he missed all of last season with a torn ACL). If they get the green light from a medical perspective, then I wouldn't be floored if they pulled the trigger on him at pick 25.

Safety: Emmanuel McNeill-Warren

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While the safety position is generally one where teams can wait to find a starter after the first-round, the 2026 NFL Draft features a loaded group of safeties. While some positions are going to be somewhat overdrafted based on positional value, safety isn't one of them. Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeill-Warren, and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman all feel like locks to be drafted in the first round, and I think the Bears would be happy with any of the three at pick 25 if they like the defensive line depth later in the draft.

I think Thieneman and Downs will probably be off the board by the time Chicago is on the clock. That leaves McNeill-Warren as the most logical pick for the Bears. With that said, you're really splitting hairs when it comes to comparing Thieneman (who I also think would make a lot of sense if he's still available) and McNeill-Warren. They're both extremely versatile players who would be worthy of first-round consideration in virtually any class. McNeill-Warren is an instinctual ball hawk who is as comfortable playing closer to the line of scrimmage as he is in coverage.