As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Chicago Bears find themselves at a pivotal moment. General manager Ryan Poles has been aggressive in reshaping a defense that struggled for consistency last season, moving on from key starters such as Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard III, and Tremaine Edmunds. While additions like Devin Bush and Coby Bryant provide depth, the defensive line remains a significant area of need. With multiple premium draft picks at his disposal, Poles must now decide whether to stay put, move up for a difference-maker or maximize value by trading back.

ESPN’s Proposed Trade-Up Scenario

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In a recent article, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlined a scenario in which the Bears package the No. 25 overall pick with the No. 60 selection, acquired in the trade that sent D.J. Moore to the Bills, to move up to No. 16 overall. According to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, this compensation would be sufficient to strike a deal with a team such as the Jets, who may be interested in adding more picks to their aresenal.

Such a move would allow Chicago to secure a premier defensive lineman while also jumping ahead of division rival Detroit, a team that could be targeting similar talent. Given the Bears need for a disruptive presence in the trenches, the proposal presents an aggressive path toward addressing one of the roster’s most pressing weaknesses.

Why Trading Up May Not Be the Best Move

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the appeal of landing a blue-chip defensive prospect is intriguing, trading up may not align with the Bears current draft strategy. Chicago currently holds four selections within the first two days of the draft: pick 25, 57, 60, and 89.

Rather than sacrificing premium capital to move up, the Bears could benefit more from trading back. This year’s draft class is widely regarded as deep in the late first and early second rounds, particularly along the defensive line. By moving down a few picks from number 25, Chicago could accumulate additional picks while still landing impact players who fit the culture and desired traits.

The Bears do not appear to be operating in an “all-in” window. General manager Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized long-term roster construction, and taking multiple early swings aligns with that philosophy. Trading up would limit the team’s ability to add depth and could hinder efforts to address several areas of need to the defense in 2026.

Defensive Line Still the Priority

Packers guard Aaron Banks blocks Bears DE Grady Jarrett at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago’s urgency to add talent to the defensive front is clear. Veterans Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo remain under contract, but neither delivered the level of impact the team had hoped for last season. Odeyingbo’s return from a torn Achilles adds even more uncertainty.

ESPN’s proposed trade-up scenario offers an intriguing possibility for the Chicago Bears, particularly if a premier defensive lineman becomes available. However, the long-term benefits of trading back and capitalizing on the depth of the 2026 NFL Draft may outweigh the allure of a single splash move.

Ryan Poles has positioned the franchise with valuable draft capital and roster flexibility. By resisting the urge to trade up and instead focusing on maximizing value, the Bears can continue building a balanced and competitive team. In this case, patience, not aggression, might be the smartest path forward.