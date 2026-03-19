Chicago Bears Reportedly Meet With Intriguing Running Back Prospect

NFL teams can host 30 prospects on pre-draft visits each offseason. While a top 30 visit doesn't tie a team to an organization by any means (every team in the league still has equal access to every player in the draft), it is an indication that they see something they like.

While the Bears didn't draft any of the players they brought in for a top-30 visit last year, they hosted each of their first three picks in 2024: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, and Kiran Amegadjie. They also brought in former University of Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr., whom they hosted on a local visit (which means he lives less than 50 miles from the facility), as an undrafted free agent that year.

We've reached the part of the offseason when we get news on which prospects teams are looking into. The Bears brought in Kentucky center Jager Burton for a visit earlier this week, and now they're looking at the guy he opened up lanes for. They reportedly hosted Kentucky running back Seth McGowan, as well.

PROSPECT VISIT: Per @AtoZ_Slaw, The Chicago #Bears hosted Kentucky RB Seth McGowan for a visit.



At 6'0, 223lb, he ran a 4.49 40-time at the combine and had the 9th highest overall athleticism score amongst RB.



This past year:

-11 G

-725 rush yards

-4.4 YPC

-12 TD pic.twitter.com/CaD0j5MXwi — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) March 19, 2026

McGowan is a powerful running back with great size (he's 6' and 223 lbs) and athletic traits. He has great burst for a back of his size. He also lit up the jumping drills at the NFL Combine (which is a major testament to his explosiveness), where he ranked first among backs in both the vertical (42.5") and broad (10'11").

While the Bears don't have a pressing need at running back, I could see them adding another back if they're looking ahead to next offseason. D'Andre Swift is entering the final year of his deal, and the Bears might not want to commit semi-long-term to a 28-year-old running back.

While the 2026 NFL Draft is loaded at a few positions that could help the Bears, including safety and along the defensive line, it features a really weak running back class. After the University of Notre Dame's Jeremiah Love, who is one of the most talented players in the class, there is a lot of volatility surrounding virtually every other back. Some believe that his teammate, Jadarian Price, will be the only other running back selected through the first three rounds.

Some might consider McGowan to be in the "best of the rest" category thanks to his rare physical traits, but he's far from a sure thing. His vision isn't great, and he doesn't provide much as a pass-catcher. At 24 years old, he's also an older prospect and has some character concerns following a 2021 felony charge.

The talent is there, and the traits are certainly there, but there's reason to believe he could be available relatively late in the draft. I'd be very surprised if a team drafted McGowan before day three of the draft, and he's got a pretty wide draft range from there.

While it wouldn't be shocking to see a team bet on his potential early on day three (especially in a weak running back class), I'd be surprised if the Bears were considering him with their fourth-round pick. They won't have a pick in the fifth or sixth round, so I don't really think they'll go with a somewhat of a luxury pick at that point.

With that said, if McGowan is still available in the seventh (which isn't out of the realm of possibilities based on the volatility of the running back class), then I absolutely think he would make sense for Chicago with one of their two picks. The running back position is one that teams can historically wait on and still find talented players late (as we saw with Kyle Monangai last season).

McGowan has the makeup of a quality lottery ticket if he's still on the board in the seventh.