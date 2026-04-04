"Ideal Start" For Bears' Draft Wouldn't Have Been Considered Possible One Year Ago

With just under three weeks to go until the draft, the Bears still have a few glaring weaknesses to address.

They still need to add more depth to the defensive line. They will all but certainly draft a developmental center. I fully expect them to add a cornerback, and they will definitely be on the lookout for a day one starting safety.

Luckily, they are well-positioned to address each of those spots through the draft. The supply offered in this year's class perfectly matches the Bears' demand at their positions of need. If they play their cards right, they should have at least four rookies who play big roles next season.

NFL.com Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm believes their most ideal start would see them landing two defenders with sky-high potential. He thinks their best-case-scenario first-round pick would be Clemson pass-rusher T.J. Parker, and their top choice in the second round should be LSU safety A.J. Haulcy.

I know there has been a lot of Zion Young buzz in this spot, and that’s who I gave Chicago in my last mock, but I am starting to think Parker is a bit of a better fit. He has slightly more power and athletic juice than Young and is a more naturally gifted pass rusher. The Bears really could use another safety, and Haulcy gives them the type of takeaway specialist they’re seeking. He’d eventually be an upgrade over what departed free agent ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jaquan Brisker﻿﻿﻿﻿ was giving them. Eric Edholm, NFL.com

Honestly, I'm not sure I agree with the assessment. I do like the potential of both players. Very much. They were both considered to be near the top of their position group this time last year (although projections were all over the place, as both units were considered just as stacked as they are now). Parker, specifically, was thought to be a lock to be a top ten pick.

I do think Edholm got the positions for their most ideal start correct. However, I think this is one year where they should actually prioritize the safety position in the first round (if the board falls their way) and follow it up with a second-round edge rusher.

I know that's usually not the move. It's contrary to normal draft logic, as edge rushers tend to get pushed up the board, while safeties tend to tumble down it. This year's class is different, though. Yes, there are a handful of quality safeties who will hear their name called on day two. However, the same can be said for the edge rusher position.

The main difference between the edges and safeties that might be available at pick 25 is that the safeties at the top of the board are legitimately rare prospects. Any one of Caleb Downs (who would be a long shot due to being one of the most complete safety prospects in recent memory), Dillon Thieneman, or Emmanuel McNeill-Warren would be slam dunk selections at pick 25. They're all extremely versatile, have great top-end speed, and elite playmaking ability.

The potential of the edge rushers who would be viable selections at pick 25 is higher than the edge rushers who would make sense at 57, but the disparity isn't nearly as vast as it is with the safety position.

Would I throw a fit if Parker wound up being the pick? No. I actually like his potential a lot more than Zion Young's or Keldric Faulk's. He is nearly as good a run defender as both players (their run defense skills are their biggest selling points) and has a bit more of a runway in the pass-rush department.

With that said, I would be a bit disappointed if they passed up on one of the top three safeties in the class to do it. Give me McNeill-Warren and someone like Malachi Lawrence or Gabe Jacas in the second round over Parker and Haulcy.