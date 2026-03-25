Ranking the Chicago Bears' Draft Classes Over the Previous Decade

The Bears have had a mixed bag when it comes to their draft hauls over the previous decade.

Their former general manager, Ryan Pace, mortgaged the future multiple times during his tenure, leaving them with minimal picks at their disposal. However, to his credit, he managed to find some quality late-round gems during his seven years (from 2015 to 2021) at the helm.

Meanwhile, their current general manager, Ryan Poles, is more committed to building the roster through the draft. They've taken quite a few more bites of the apple in recent years, and his philosophy is a major reason why that's been the case.

With their vastly different mindsets when it comes to draft capital, they've had very different outcomes over the previous decade. How has each class held up to the others over that span?

10. 2021

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) works out during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ryan Pace's biggest swing for the fences (and last-ditch effort to save his job) resulted in the worst draft class in recent Chicago Bears history. His decision to mortgage a future first-round pick to move up nine spots for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at 11th overall was considered a smart move at the time, but it quickly backfired after the coaching staff criminally mishandled the situation from there. They gave valuable starting reps to Andy Dalton throughout minicamp and preseason, and then threw him into the fire too early. He was also partially to blame for his lack of processing ability, but the franchise certainly didn't do him any favors.

After the Fields misfire, they also misfired with the second-round selection of Teven Jenkins, whom they also traded up for in the second round. Due to the trades, those were their only two selections through the first four rounds. Sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert showed flashes early but was never able to carve out a consistent role. Seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga has had the best career of the bunch (by a wide margin), but only lasted one year in Chicago before getting cut.

9. 2019

Jan 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bears were feeling the effects of the Khalil Mack trade in 2019. They didn't have a selection through the first two rounds. To their credit, they still managed to land a rock-solid starter with the selection of David Montgomery in the third, though. He had at least 800 yards and was really their only consistent offensive weapon during his tenure in Chicago.

Every other pick (all four of them) made virtually no impact. Fourth-round selection Riley Ridley only stuck around for two years and played as many career games (10) as he has career catches.

8. 2018

Apr 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Roquan Smith (Georgia) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the number eight overall pick to the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Bears' 2018 draft class started really well. In fact, it looked like they hit a complete home run after their rookie season was in the books. Eighth overall pick Roquan Smith made an immediate impact on the league's best defense. Their two second-round picks, James Daniels and Anthony Miller, also played key roles on the offensive side of the ball. Daniels was a solid starter at guard (and center) until they opted not to re-sign him after his rookie contract was in the books. The fact that Miller, whom Ryan Pace shockingly traded up for, led the Bears in receiving touchdowns as a rookie (7) is a trivia-worthy conundrum. He showed flashes over the first two years of his career, but never established an ounce of consistency.

Fifth-round pick Bilal Nichols was another reason the class looked great early on. He was a quality rotational defender on their defensive line. Smith is still one of the best players the team drafted over the previous decade. However, his early departure (the team traded him to Baltimore due to not meshing with the Matt Eberflus/Ryan Poles regime in 2022) contributed to their lower ranking here.

7. 2016

Dec 30, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

I was hoping the Bears were going to mercifully end Laremy Tunsil's (honestly hilarious) draft day slide. Instead, they selected University of Georgia edge rusher Leonard Floyd with the ninth overall pick. Floyd showed real flashes as a rookie but never put it together in Chicago (he painfully waited until he immediately left the Bears to do so). He had only 10.5 sacks over the final three years of his rookie contract... and reached that same total in his first year with the Rams.

Second-round pick Cody Whitehair easily had the most contributions from the class. He started 118 games over his eight years in Chicago and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. Jordan Howard, whom the team selected in the fifth round, was an absolute steal in his own right. He very quietly (because he was in the same class as Ezekiel Elliott) finished second in the league in rushing as a rookie. While he failed to build on that success, that was mostly due to not being a fit for Matt Nagy's scheme. Fourth-round pick Nick Kwiatkowski and sixth-round pick DeAndre Houston-Carson were also key special teamers during their time in Chicago (and the former actually showed some early promise on defense).

6. 2023

Jan 5, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chicago's 2023 class was another that got off to a great start after year one. Tenth overall pick Darnell Wright was a rock-solid starter from the jump. They also seemed to have hit the ball out of the park with their two second-round picks, Gervon Dexter and Tyrique Stevenson. However, the latter two players have both lost a lot of shine from that point onward. Both have flashed, but neither has done enough to earn a second contract. They're both significantly better picks than Zacch Pickens, though. The third-round pick only lasted two years in the Windy City.

Their two fourth-round picks, Roschon Johnson and Tyler Scott, were also disappointments. They did much better in the fifth, though. Noah Sewell started slow but finally began to show some promise last season. Terell Smith has also been a really solid reserve when healthy. Meanwhile, Wright has since developed into one of the league's top right tackles. He's the main component that's giving the 2023 class the edge over a few others in similar standing.

5. 2017

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) as he is selected as the number 2 overall pick to the Chicago Bears in the first round the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes.. Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes.. Mitchell Trubis... Now, I know that no one envisioned what Mahomes would become, but my issue was with their process. They not only drafted a quarterback who only had 13 college starts under his belt with the second overall pick, but they actually traded up one spot (and were absolutely fleeced) to do it.

I know Trubisky made a Pro Bowl and showed some promise. I also know he's a really great guy. He never came close to living up to the hype of the second overall pick, though. They somehow had an even bigger miss with the second round selection of Adam Shaheen. They salvaged what would've been an unmitigated disaster with the selections of Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen in the fourth round. They were two of the best players on their respective sides of the ball for the 2018 squad.

4. 2022

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Ryan Poles' first draft as the Bears GM might not have been an all-timer, but they did a good job of finding quality players despite not having a first-round pick. Their two second-round picks, Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, have been rock-solid starters whenever healthy. Gordon, specifically, is one of the league's premier slot corners when he's on the field (his sole issue has been staying on the field).

Finding Braxton Jones in the fifth round was a huge early win for Poles and Co. While he was largely a league-average starting left tackle, those types of players don't grow on trees. Fellow fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson has been a quality rotational defender, too. Elijah Hicks, whom they added in the seventh round, is one of their core special teamers (that they actually re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason). Jack Sanborn wasn't technically drafted, but they still brought him in as an undrafted free agent. He's another special teams ace (who they brought back this offseason) who actually showed some promise on defense. Oh yeah, and then there was the third-round selection of Velus Jones Jr. Unforgivable.

3. 2020

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) takes the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bears' 2020 draft class was actually really solid. It felt like an indication that Ryan Pace was getting his act together. They didn't have a first-round pick, but managed to land two rock-solid starters in Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson in the second. Both players earned second contracts with Chicago and have been key members of both sides of the ball since arriving in the Windy City.

Their selection of Darnell Mooney in the fifth round also proved to be a steal. While he struggled to maintain a solid rapport with Justin Fields, he was a solid starter for Chicago. Their two other fifth-round selections, Trevis Gipson and Kindle Vildor, also flashed potential early on. However, they failed to sustain any consistency.

2. 2024

Apr 26, 2024; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears first round draft choices Rome Odunze (left) and Caleb Williams (right) pose for photos at a press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears would be in a much worse spot right now if their 2023 class were any lower on this list than it is. They had two picks in the top 10 and desperately needed to get them right (especially the first one). Selecting Caleb Williams first overall was the easy decision, and it looks like an absolute home run through his first two seasons. He looks destined to break the Chicago QB curse. They also landed one of his top targets in Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick. While Odunze has had an up-and-down start to his career, I think his talent is undeniable. He just needs to cut down on the drops and hopefully get better at making contested catches (which was his biggest strength in college).

And then there was the third-round selection of Kiran Amegadjie. Amegadjie is the Velus Jones Jr. of Darnell Wrights. They also drafted a punter, Tory Taylor, in the fourth round. That will never be something I can get behind, and I hope they have a similar mindset, since he's been mostly average. They bounced back with the selection of Austin Booker in the fifth round, though. He has shown a lot of promise through his first two seasons, and I'm excited to see how much he can improve at only 23 years old.

1. 2025

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland is selected as the No. 10 pick during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ben Johnson effect. I don't think it's a coincidence that the Bears' best draft class in nearly two decades (or even longer, depending on how you view the 2008 class) came in Johnson's first year at the helm. Colston Loveland already established himself as one of the best young TEs in the league (and Caleb Williams' security blanket). Second-round pick Luther Burden III is also coming off an impressive rookie season, where he paid huge dividends down the stretch. So did fellow second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, who looks like the team's left tackle of the future if he can bounce back strong from a torn patellar tendon he suffered in the Wild Card matchup against Green Bay.

Their third second-round pick, Shemar Turner, didn't perform as well as their first two, but he only played in five games. Fourth-round selection Ruben Hyppolite II looked like a reach at the time, and it looks like an egregious reach with one year in the books. Fifth-rounder Zah Frazier missed his entire rookie year, but I think they still might see something in him (which could've been a factor in why they let Nahshon Wright walk in free agency). The player who really put this class over the top was seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai. He immediately proved to be the perfect complement to D'Andre Swift and was one of the biggest steals in the entire class.