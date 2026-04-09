Six Under-the-Radar Prospects Linked to the Bears Before NFL Draft

It's no surprise to see some of the fringe first-round prospects that the Bears have hosted on top 30 visits. Zion Young, Kayden McDonald, and Max Iheanachor are some of the best players at their respective positions and are locks to hear their names called in the first two rounds later this month.

With that said, they have also shown interest in a handful of under-the-radar prospects. In fact, the vast majority of their reported top-30 visits have been with players fitting that description.

While a top-30 visit isn't a binding contract by any means, it does indicate that the Bears have seen something they like in a prospect. They hosted both Ruben Hyppolite II and Zah Frazier last offseason, after all. They also previously met with Austin Booker and Kiran Amegadjie, among a handful of other first-round picks, including Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze.

Who are some players to keep an eye on for Chicago after day two?

Anterio Thompson

Anterio Thompson might not a name many have heard of, but his testing numbers were right up there with some of the top athletic freaks in the class. He ran a 4.75-second 40-yard dash at the University of Washington Pro Day and also put up 30 reps on the bench and had a 9'6" broad jump. Each of those would have ranked in the top two among DTs at the combine.

His numbers caught the eyes of many NFL teams, including the Bears, who hosted him on a top-30 visit after his standout performance. He might not have the on-field production to back up the measurables (he is coming off his best collegiate season despite only starting two games), but he could benefit from a defensive tackle class that features paper-thin depth after day two. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Bears take a chance on his traits via a late-round dart throw.

Brian Parker II

Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker II is one of the most interesting players in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's attempting to make the rare jump from offensive tackle, where he started 33 games for the Blue Devils, to center. He's technically sound as both a run and pass protector with scheme versatility, which could make him an interesting option for virtually anyone looking for offensive line help (a description that fits virtually everyone).

Parker could potentially hear his name called in the third round (and that wouldn't surprise me one bit with his rare versatility), but he's largely expected to be selected early on day three. He's gotten buried in a rock-solid center class and is one of a handful of quality developmental options who could grab a starting position down the line. He would make a lot of sense for Chicago, as they could sit him behind Garrett Bradbury for a year before letting him take the reins.

De’Zhaun Stribling

Ole Miss receiver De'Zhaun Stribling would probably receive a lot more recognition in a less loaded receiver class. He's got a rare combination of Height (6'2"), weight (207 lbs), and speed (4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine). Unfortunately for him, there are a handful of receivers in this year's class with similar traits, and many of them have been lauded as more well-rounded prospects. He's also an older prospect at 23 years old.

Stribling's traits and tenacity (he's also one of the best blocking receivers in this year's class) would see him get drafted on day two in most classes. However, with how many quality receivers will hear their names called between the second and third round, I think he'll probably have to wait until early on day three. I could definitely see Ben Johnson banging the table for him from that point onward, and he'd probably only have to bang it once before everyone else in the room folds. Now that I mention it, he could also bang the table on him in the third round. What Johnson says goes.

Jager Burton

Kentucky center Jager Burton is one of the more well-known prospects on this list, but he's still flying well under the radar. Some believe he could get drafted as early as the third round, but I think he's more likely to be selected in the fourth. If he's still on the board when the Bears are picking late in the fourth, and they hadn't addressed the center position to that point, then I could definitely see them pulling the trigger on the 23-year-old.

Like Parker, Burton has also gotten buried in a loaded mid-round center class. He's definitely not on the same tier as some of the top centers, but he fits the billing of someone who could eventually start in the pros with a year or two of development. His quickness could make him a tantalizing option for Chicago's zone blocking scheme.

Seth McGowan

Interestingly, the Bears have also shown interest in the man Burton was opening up running lanes for at Kentucky, as they also hosted KU running back Seth McGowan on a top 30 visit. Unlike his teammate, Seth McGowan absolutely won't be selected before day three. In fact, I'd be a bit surprised if he's being considered in the fourth round unless they were to trade down.

McGowan is a sturdy running back with a potent combination of speed, power, and vision. However, there are also a few knocks against him, including the fact that he's already 24 (are you noticing a theme?) and some might have concerns over his character stemming from a 2021 felony charge. He also has five fumbles over the past two years. He'd be a quality dart throw based on talent alone if he were still available late.