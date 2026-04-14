Is a Chicago Bears Trade-Up for Rueben Bain Jr. Actually Realistic?

The Bears had a chance to draft Jalen Carter after he fell to the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The talent was certainly there, as he was widely considered to be one of the two best players (alongside Will Anderson Jr.) in the class. However, the red flags were too much to ignore, as he fled the scene after being involved in a fatal late-night car crash.

Chicago wound up trading down one pick and letting the Eagles take the risk on him, and instead chose to go for the safer option in Darnell Wright.

Virtually everyone understood the Bears' mindset at the time. General manager Ryan Poles not only had concerns about Carter's character, but also had understandable questions about whether the Bears' culture could handle a player like that. They had just gone 3-14 in Matt Eberflus's first year as head coach, and were still undergoing a rebuild. How would Carter respond to that type of environment?

Three years later, some believe there could be similar concerns surrounding Rueben Bain Jr. ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. While there aren't nearly as many character concerns surrounding him (or there shouldn't be, anyway), it's hard not to see the parallels between Bain and Carter based on the recent news that hit the airwaves last week. He was cited for careless driving in a 2024 crash that eventually led to the death of one of his passengers.

Miami DE Reuben Bain was cited for careless driving following a March 2024 crash that left a passenger in a coma and later resulted in the 22-year-old’s death three months after the incident, as reported by @OllieConnolly.



The careless driving charge was dismissed by a court… pic.twitter.com/pCU13eeJPx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2026

While the news of this crash just recently broke, every team reportedly knew about the incident. It remains unclear how that affected his draft status, and we probably won't know until draft night whether he will take a Jalen Carter-esque tumble.

Unlike Carter, who was seen as an otherwise pristine prospect, there are also other concerns surrounding Bain's ability to transition to the pros. Some are worried about his arm length, measuring at just under 31 inches. That arm length is not only considered short for a blue-chip prospect, but it's short for virtually any defensive lineman. The measurement is in the bottom 1% of all edge rushers.

While arm length wouldn't matter much to some positions, it's highly important for offensive and defensive linemen. The player who gets their hands on the opponent first often wins. Bain is still a rock-solid prospect and just a really good football player, but there are real concerns surrounding his ability to get off blocks in the NFL.

How far could he fall where it would make sense for Chicago?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Phillip Daniels (70) blocks Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

First off, I fully expect the Bears to be in the running for Bain if he falls in the draft. I know they previously had concerns around Carter, but they were at a vastly different point from a team-building perspective. They're real contenders at this point, and there are virtually no concerns surrounding the culture that Bain would be walking into. They have the infrastructure to dwarf any character concerns they might find along the way.

Speaking of dwarf, the arm length concerns are valid, but the alligator arms never affected his ability to wreck games in college. Remove the measurables and extracurriculars, and he'd be a lock for the top 10 selections every day of the week.

Personally, I still think someone will take a chance on him in the top 10. I'd also be shocked if the Cowboys opted to go a different route at pick 12 (Jerry Jones has never been one to shy away from character concerns), but I think you're getting into the Bears' wheelhouse if he falls anywhere beyond that point.

The Rams sit at 13 and could be looking to recoup some draft capital after trading four picks to Kansas City for Trent McDuffie. The Ravens are up next at pick 14 and already broke the bank on Trey Hendrickson this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta is no stranger to wheeling and dealing when it comes to the draft, either (he also wouldn't have time to back out of this one).

The Jets at pick 16 also make sense as a potential trade partner if the Bucs don't scoop him up at pick 15. They have a boatload of weaknesses and are in an eerily similar situation to the one the Bears were in three years ago. Trading with New York would also allow them to get ahead of Detroit (who would probably strongly consider Bain if he were miraculously still on the board).

How much would it cost?

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's the kicker.

It would take a pretty hefty haul for the Bears to move up 10-12 spots on the board. You could effectively say goodbye to one of their two second-round picks, and they'd also probably have to give up a third-rounder next year.

My flag is firmly planted in the camp that says future draft capital should be viewed as gold. Even the best teams have down years (the Chiefs are picking in the top 10 next week), and trading away first-round picks a year early could (and often does) come back to bite teams.

Would it be worth it? Personally, I don't think so. The edge class is deep, and the need for a potentially elite edge rusher isn't as pressing as injecting life into their defense. I'd much rather see them be patient and see how the board falls. I'd have major remorse if one of the top three safeties, Peter Woods, or Bain's teammate at Miami, Akheem Mesidor, were on the board at pick 25, and they already moved up the board for Bain.