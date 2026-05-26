Zavion Thomas Could Be the Final Explosive Piece in the Bears Passing Game
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The Bears selected LSU receiver Zavion Thomas with the 89th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The selection was unanimously considered a reach when it was announced, as many thought Thomas would hear his name called closer to the sixth round than the third.
Chicago had more glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball, and there were also a few other receivers who would've been more logical replacements (at least according to the consensus board) for DJ Moore than Thomas. However, none of them has nearly as much speed as Thomas, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
While Thomas might not have been on many third-round bingo cards for Chicago, Bears head coach Ben Johnson has earned the benefit of the doubt after their offensive haul in last year's draft. Every one of their selections on the offensive side of the ball made valuable contributions down the stretch last season.
What are the odds that Thomas does the same in 2026?
He will provide an immediate impact in return game
Thomas will provide a day-one impact in the return game. He and Kalif Raymond, whom the team signed to a one-year deal in free agency, give the Bears two legit weapons on kickoffs and punts.
While Devin Duvernay certainly had his moments in the return game last season, he seemed to lack the juice that saw him earn two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod earlier in his career. He didn't take any returns to the house despite having stellar blocking in front of him in a few instances. If Thomas benefits from similar blocking in 2026, then it feels safe to assume he'll be better equipped to capitalize on it.
It remains to be seen how they'll divvy up the punt return touches between Raymond and Thomas, but I imagine they both are bound to get a healthy dose of opportunities on kickoffs.
Ben Johnson will also have a plan for Thomas on offense
Johnson is the perfect coach to get the most out of Thomas' skill set. In fact, you could argue that he's never had a player with his type of versatility. Despite being a receiver, he received nearly one-third of his offensive touches (40 carries and 106 catches) via the running game.
Thomas isn't shy about expressing confidence in his abilities to hold up at running back, either.
While the opportunities out of the backfield might become limited with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai being one of the league's top backfield duos, that same sentiment cannot be applied to the receiver position. Between the departures of DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus, they have 150 targets to redistribute in 2026.
The brunt of those targets will get spread among their top four pass-catchers: Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. However, Thomas will be among three wideouts, including Raymond and Jahdae Walker, who will be vying for positioning in the pecking order beyond that point.
Thomas might have a lower floor than both Raymond and Walker (who came up clutch in a few key spots last season), but his speed also gives him a significantly higher ceiling. In fact, that speed gives him game-breaking potential if Johnson and Caleb Williams can tap into it. Odunze and Burden are both quick, but neither possesses the SPEED that Thomas does. That makes him dangerous when it comes to taking the top off the defense, and his experience in the return game (and at running back) makes him an added threat on underneath passes.
Much like Luther Burden III last season, they will take their time getting Thomas acclimated to the speed of the NFL early. The brunt of his impact will probably come via special teams over the first half of the season. However, I think his role will expand as the season goes on.
Thomas is far from a finished product, but he's got enough juice and versatility to make good on Chicago's third-round investment in him as a rookie.
Prediction: 32 catches, 440 receiving yards, 35 attempts, 200 rushing yards, 3 receiving TDs, 30 attempts (KR), 880 yards, 1 Return TD
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian