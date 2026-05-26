Zavion Thomas Could Be the Final Explosive Piece in the Bears Passing Game

Sam Roush

The Bears selected LSU receiver Zavion Thomas with the 89th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The selection was unanimously considered a reach when it was announced, as many thought Thomas would hear his name called closer to the sixth round than the third.

Chicago had more glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball, and there were also a few other receivers who would've been more logical replacements (at least according to the consensus board) for DJ Moore than Thomas. However, none of them has nearly as much speed as Thomas, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

While Thomas might not have been on many third-round bingo cards for Chicago, Bears head coach Ben Johnson has earned the benefit of the doubt after their offensive haul in last year's draft. Every one of their selections on the offensive side of the ball made valuable contributions down the stretch last season.

What are the odds that Thomas does the same in 2026?

He will provide an immediate impact in return game

Zavion Thomas 0, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas will provide a day-one impact in the return game. He and Kalif Raymond, whom the team signed to a one-year deal in free agency, give the Bears two legit weapons on kickoffs and punts.

While Devin Duvernay certainly had his moments in the return game last season, he seemed to lack the juice that saw him earn two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod earlier in his career. He didn't take any returns to the house despite having stellar blocking in front of him in a few instances. If Thomas benefits from similar blocking in 2026, then it feels safe to assume he'll be better equipped to capitalize on it.

It remains to be seen how they'll divvy up the punt return touches between Raymond and Thomas, but I imagine they both are bound to get a healthy dose of opportunities on kickoffs.

Ben Johnson will also have a plan for Thomas on offense

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) runs with the ball after a made catch and scores touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Johnson is the perfect coach to get the most out of Thomas' skill set. In fact, you could argue that he's never had a player with his type of versatility. Despite being a receiver, he received nearly one-third of his offensive touches (40 carries and 106 catches) via the running game.

Thomas isn't shy about expressing confidence in his abilities to hold up at running back, either.

Zavion Thomas says he feels “natural” at running back, running between the tackles.



Ben Johnson got his Jahmyr Gibbs.👀 pic.twitter.com/7bAstkl2Gc — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) May 9, 2026

While the opportunities out of the backfield might become limited with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai being one of the league's top backfield duos, that same sentiment cannot be applied to the receiver position. Between the departures of DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus, they have 150 targets to redistribute in 2026.

The brunt of those targets will get spread among their top four pass-catchers: Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. However, Thomas will be among three wideouts, including Raymond and Jahdae Walker, who will be vying for positioning in the pecking order beyond that point.

Thomas might have a lower floor than both Raymond and Walker (who came up clutch in a few key spots last season), but his speed also gives him a significantly higher ceiling. In fact, that speed gives him game-breaking potential if Johnson and Caleb Williams can tap into it. Odunze and Burden are both quick, but neither possesses the SPEED that Thomas does. That makes him dangerous when it comes to taking the top off the defense, and his experience in the return game (and at running back) makes him an added threat on underneath passes.

Don’t be surprised if Zavion Thomas ends up being the best receiver in this class. pic.twitter.com/dDLcY77mYp https://t.co/sROqFQ0g2w — BearsShowYo (@BearsShowYo) May 16, 2026

Much like Luther Burden III last season, they will take their time getting Thomas acclimated to the speed of the NFL early. The brunt of his impact will probably come via special teams over the first half of the season. However, I think his role will expand as the season goes on.

Thomas is far from a finished product, but he's got enough juice and versatility to make good on Chicago's third-round investment in him as a rookie.

Prediction: 32 catches, 440 receiving yards, 35 attempts, 200 rushing yards, 3 receiving TDs, 30 attempts (KR), 880 yards, 1 Return TD