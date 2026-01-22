Factors Favoring Declan Doyle Leaving Bears Work Against Al Harris

The danger of the Bears losing offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to the Eagles is a very real one, although maybe not as guaranteed as it might seem to those who always expect the worst.

There is probably less chance of the Bears losing secondary coach Al Harris to Green Bay as defensive coordinator simply based on the experience factor, while the same thing works the opposite way for Doyle with his chance at the Eagles offensive coordinator job.

In Doyle's case, some impressive offensive names were already among the candidates, namely former Giants coach Brian Daboll and former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Scratch McDaniel off as he since went to the Chargers as Jim Harbaugh's new offensive coordinator. And while Daboll is still being considered for Buffalo Bills head coach, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported he won't be the Philadelphia offensive coordinator because he would take the Tennessee coordinator job.

This makes for an easier path for Doyle to get the Eagles job and it does include play-calling duties. So this would be a promotion.

Sean Peyton and Ben Johnson have spoken highly of Declan Doyle.



Wouldn't be a bad choice at all. — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) January 22, 2026

The Eagles requested to interview Dolphins passing game coordinator Bobby Skowik, who had been with Houston before he was in Miami. Longtime NFL coordinator Jim Bob Cooter was also reported as a candidate.

Experienced OCs turn away

For Doyle, it would be a great career move to get those duties in Philadelphia or elsewhere, and there is a reason these more experienced and successful play callers are not getting named Eagles coordinator. It's probably the main reason someone less experienced like Doyle could get it.

Eagles have requested to interview Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for their offensive coordinator position. Doyle was hired last off-season as the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinator and he previously coached under Sean Payton in New Orleans and Denver. pic.twitter.com/XbtqF5ltwb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2026

Doyle doesn't have the play-calling experience other candidates have but this is less critical considering the situation with the Eagles. It's a factor reportedly causing some of the other experienced candidates to look elsewhere but it wouldn't really be a problem for Doyle.

According to Chase Senior, host of Eagles Now and also 49ers Report, the job, is not being viewed as a peach for offensive coordinator candidates because of the presence of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland as running game coordinator.

Would be tough to lose Declan Doyle but if he gets an OC gig where he’s calling plays, it’d be hard to get mad at him taking the job.



It’d be his offense that being run in Philly and after spending some time with Ben Johnson and Sean Payton, he’s a very high upside option.… — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) January 22, 2026

“Jeff Stoutland is one of most respected offensive line coaches in the history of the NFL, but he’s also the Eagles’ run game coordinator,” Senior wrote. “A lot of OCs want full control of the offense and want to bring in their own run game coordinators to fit their scheme and play-calling, but the Eagles want to keep Stoutland. As they should. He’s a legend.”

There really could be no such resistance from Doyle because he is simply looking for the position to establish himself as a play caller.

Declan Doyle immediately jumps up to or at the top of my list — C 🐺 (@_eagles_10) January 22, 2026

It might also be an issue considering head coach Nick Sirianni also is a former play caller, but Doyle is in the position of rising and isn't established. His situation is to land the play-calling job and prove himself.

And, in fact, getting a position where he'd have the benefit of a senior offensive line coach would be similar to what he was working with in Chicago with Dan Roushar.

The #Eagles are the only team with an existing HC that is still searching for an OC after the Bucs reportedly hired Zac Robinson (who the Eagles also interviewed).



The other four teams that made an OC change this offseason: Lions (Drew Petzing), Chargers (Mike McDaniel), Chiefs… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 22, 2026

Having someone of Stoutland's experience assisting could only be a benefit.

The last time the Bears won a division title they lost a coordinator, and the impact was devastating. Their defense was never the same after Vic Fangio left, but losing Doyle could hardly be considered a similar situation because of Fangio's experience level. The Bears could handle such a loss.

Considering the unusually high number of head coach openings, even if Doyle somehow doesn't get the Eagles job there should be plenty of opportunities this cycle.

If Declan Doyle gets hired, and turns this offense into an elite unit. I promise Nick Sirianni would be fired. They wouldn’t let him go, I’d love this move. — Gabe (@CryptoMorey) January 22, 2026

Prodigal son or experience?

Losing Harris as defensive backs coach would seem a disaster because they were No. 1 at taking away the ball, and some players who had struggled in the past came into their own under Harris, like Nahshon Wright.

However, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had defenses in New Orleans perennially in the top 10 in takeaways and his expertise is as a DB coach and as a former DB. He'd be able to find a suitable replacement.

Last four years in Dallas - most interceptions (72)

First year in Chicago - most interceptions (23)



Trevon Diggs - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

DaRon Bland - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro

Kevin Byard - led the NFL in picks, All-Pro



Al Harris, the coach nobody is talking about. pic.twitter.com/RxVzc9SMcW — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) January 22, 2026

Beyond that, and despite Packers fans loving the thought of their former star player returning to coordinate the defense, there are strong factors working against that.

When Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur hired defensive coordinators in the past, he sought experience. Among the candidates is Jonathan Gannon, the former Cardinals head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator.

Just as important is the fact there are former defensive coordinators available with past ties to LaFleur, like former Falcons head coach and Rams assistant Raheem Morris. LaFleur and Morris were together on Washington's staff early last decade.

Harris is 51 already and hasn't been a coordinator, but taking him from the Bears would be somewhat of a coup for LaFleur. Still, the past says the Packers coach will want to turn his defense over to someone with a proven track record for strategic defensive success like when he hired Jeff Hafley.

Why I Believe Al Harris Should Stay One More Year:



In Chicago, Harris is coaching All-Pros Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard, along with Kyler Gordon and additional talent.



The jump from DB coach to DC isn’t always a promotion. Coordinators often get blamed for problems they… pic.twitter.com/5yFSVV6FIC — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) January 22, 2026

X: BearsOnSI