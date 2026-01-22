Eagles Target Rising Bears OC Declan Doyle After Offensive Surge in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles have formally requested to interview Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Doyle, who was hired by the Bears in January 2025, became the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL at age 28 when he joined head coach Ben Johnson's staff.

What This Means for the Eagles and Bears

The Eagles' offensive coordinator opening emerged after Kevin Patullo's departure, and Philadelphia is casting a wide net for innovative young offensive minds. Bringing Doyle into the interview cycle highlights their interest in up-and-coming coordinators who could bring fresh ideas to an offense that struggled in 2025.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

For the Bears, this interview request underscores Doyle's rising profile around the NFL. Analysts and beat writers have noted that his coaching stock is gaining traction across the league, especially given the Bears' offensive improvements during Johnson's first season.

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions. David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Doyle's Role With the Bears

While Doyle holds the title of offensive coordinator in Chicago, the play-calling responsibilities with the Bears remain with Ben Johnson.

Johnson, who was a seasoned offensive mind during his time with the Detroit Lions, has emphasized that Doyle's primary contributions involve game planning, film study, organization, and coaching structure rather than in-game play calling.

MORE: Bears’ Caleb Williams draws all-time QB comparison after jaw-dropping playoff TD

That list of duties has been widely reported since Doyle's hiring, and it has framed his work as more of a table-setter for Johnson's offensive play calls. While important, it's very different than the traditional OC role, where in-game decisions fall directly on his shoulders.

Bears Offensive Snapshot in 2025

Under the Johnson-Doyle duo, the 2025 Chicago Bears offense enjoyed a massive turnaround. The Bears finished ninth in the NFL in score (25.9 points per game), and much of that success was driven by the development of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams took a major step forward in his second season. He benefited from a more efficient rushing game and a settled offensive line. And while Doyle's exact impact is hard to isolate, his influence on game planning and QB development has become part of the team's narrative in 2025.