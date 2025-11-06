Fame and slime meet up with Colston Loveland after big TD catch

Bear Digest

Colston Loveland is getting all the attention at Halas Hall this week, although some of it was rather slimy.
It seems like Colston Loveland might need to expand his social media habits.

The Bears wouldn't mind seeing it become a regular thing, but he was NVP for his 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown Sunday to win the game. Of course, this award comes with Nickelodeon slime.

Also chosen as NFC offensive player of the week, Loveland took his reward/punishment for the Nickelodeon award well.

They slimed him after practice Wednesday and he was completely unaware he was going to get it, Theo Benedet and Caleb Williams actually doing the honors.

"No they got me. I had no clue that this was happening until 10 minutes ago," he said.

Followers for NFL Slimetime would have known.

"It's cold," he said of the slime.

Loveland gave credit to the full offense for the touchdown.

"Even the blocking downfield, too, with the receivers it was everyone working together, so I wouldn't have been able to do that without everyone else too," he said.

It sure sounded like he was trying to get slimings for everyone else on the offense.

He was a little less surprised with the award for NFC offensive player of the week.

"I think I just seen it on the jumbo or the screen right out there (outside the Halas Hall locker room), yeah. And then social media obviously. Yeah, that was cool. Such a blessing. Such a blessing."

The offensive player of the week award marked the first for a rookie tight end since Jeremy Shockey in 2002 and first for a Bears rookie since running back Jordan Howard in 2016.

They wouldn't mind seeing the awards continue.  The slime surprise, though, won't be as great in the future.

