Former Bears Second-Round Bust Resurfaces in Workout After Zero NFL Snaps Since 2024

It has been a long, long time since Chicago Bears fans heard the name Anthony Miller.

Bears fans almost certainly haven't forgotten Miller completely, even though he hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2024.

If you have, Miller was a second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018 and showed some promise early in his career with 656 receiving yards in his second campaign in the NFL.

But Miller's numbers declined the following season and he was then traded to the Houston Texans in 2021 and that was pretty much the last we heard of him.

Anthony Miller works out for Giants

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

According to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, Miller got a look from the New York Giants on Monday, along with Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios.

Miller has a connection to Giants head coach John Harbaugh from his stint with the Ravens, so that's likely what led to him getting an opportunity.

The Giants are showing interest in adding a wideout after the team lost wide receiver and returner Gunner Olszewski to a torn Achilles' tendon at OTAs last week.

If Miller does earn himself a contract with the Giants, it will be the first team he has been with since September of 2025, when Miller was with the Ravens' practice squad.

What happened to Miller after his Bears stint?

Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Miller once looked like he could be a significant piece in the Bears' offense after he posted 423 and 656 receiving yards over his first two seasons in the NFL. The 31-year-old then took a step back in 2020 after finishing with 485 yards.

Miller was just never able to find his footing with any team after the Bears traded him to the Texans in 2021. He played in two games for the Texans and tallied five catches for 23 yards in that span.

After getting cut by Houston in October that year, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked him up but Miller only appeared in one game for them and brought in one catch for two yards.

The Memphis product didn't see a snap in the NFL for two years before he landed with the Ravens in 2024. However, his stint in Baltimore only spanned two games.

He did sign a futures deal with the Ravens in 2025 but was cut from the practice squad in September. He did not sign with another team after that.

Safe to say, Miller's chances of rebounding at his age and after a full year without an NFL snap are slim, at best.