George Kittle situation could let Bears avoid one key matchup problem

The Bears have caught some injury breaks in a few cases over the second half of the season, and there is no denying it.

Not facing Aaron Rodgers and not facing Micah Parsons are two of them. When Jordan Love went out with a concussion, they may have had another break—Malik Willis played very well against them until he fumbled a snap.

It's possible they could get another one. Tight end George Kittle suffered an ankle injury Monday night and left the rout of Indianapolis. His status is uncertain.

"Kittle's a problem for us," coach Ben Johnson said. "(Christian) McCaffrey is a major problem. It's just unorthodox a little bit that you've got the tight end and the running back as the guys that concern you the most, and yet (Brock) Purdy does a great job finding the receivers as well.

"We've got a tall task ahead of us. I know our guys are looking forward to the challenge."

The 49ers haven't let injuries slow them down anyway, and one to Kittle probably wouldn't, either.

Ben Johnson owns your coach, and your coach can't stop thinking about Ben Johnson hahaha https://t.co/LgU2XeMHwJ — 🐻⬇️Big Bear🐻⬇️ (@Da_Bear_Claw18) December 24, 2025

They lost linebacker Fred Warner for the season due to a fractured ankle. They lost Nick Bosa to a torn ACL. Along the way Purdy, Kittle and wide receiver Jauan Jennings went out but returned.

“They're playing high-level football," Johnson said. "Last few weeks, what, five-game winning streak? I think they're averaging over 30 points a game over that span."

Thomas Morstead hasn't been called upon to punt by coach Kyle Shanahan since the opening drive of the Nov. 30 game.

🚨JUST IN: Major George Kittle injury update going into this HUGE 49ers vs. Bears matchup on Sunday Night Football.



🏈 According to Jeremy Fowler, Kittle is dealing with a low-mid ankle sprain and he avoided the dreaded high ankle sprain. I imagine Kittle will be listed as… pic.twitter.com/MUo681ExIp — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) December 23, 2025

"Shanahan is one of the best, if not the best in the business in terms of doing this, calling plays at a high level for as long as he has," Johnson said. "He's probably the first to truly marry that run game and pass game as well as you see some of these other teams doing it now, he was kind of the front-runner on all that stuff."

If the Bears do catch a break, they could use it based on some of the tough matchups they face. Here are the toughest.

Breakout Star For The @ChicagoBears Austin Booker Is Becoming Unblockable: Film Review pic.twitter.com/4J6o5Wrsyx — SMI Football Show (@smifootballshow) December 24, 2025

DE Austin Booker vs. T Trent Williams

Booker could draw a fine for his hit on Love and it would come down on Saturday. Sunday would be no picnic either considering he faces a premier tackle like Williams. The 15-year veteran has had the second-best grade of his career for run-blocking from Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is 37 years old and playing like he's 27, with four penalties, four sacks and four pressures allowed. Booker had a season-high seven tackles last week, with a pressure and half a sack. He has 3 1/2 sacks on the season.

There's only one team in the NFL with two players in the top 25 in rushing yards.



That one team is the #Bears. D'Andre Swift is 12th with 993 rushing yards, and Kyle Monangai is 24th with 731 rushing yards. pic.twitter.com/apVZC21WWx — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 23, 2025

RB D'Andre Swift vs. S Ji'Ayir Brown

The Bears running game will face an extra player in the box, without doubt, as the 49ers try to shut down the running attack. It could become a guessing game in there as Brown tries to determine where Swift will cut. Brown is one of the highest-graded 49ers run defenders and that extra player inside could be a problem for the Bears' back, who is still feeling the effects of a groin injury.

Had to bring my boy back to life ! Facts 😂😂 @CallofDuty https://t.co/okSZxlmeSR — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) December 22, 2025

S Jaquan Brisker vs. TE George Kittle

This one depends greatly upon the health of the perennial All-Pro who always says he's a Bears fan. The former Iowa player has been in 10 games and PFF has given him the highest grade of all NFL tight ends when he is healthy. 49ers QBs have a 143.9 passer rating when he's targeted. Brisker's coverage this year has been an issue per PFF, who grade him 83rd of 100 safeties in pass coverage. He has been strong against the run, ranking 20th out of 100. Covering Kittle could be a problem.

On the pod @benjaminsolak and I talked about why the Niners offense looks like a buzzsaw again, and how Christian McCaffrey’s gravity as a pass catcher is such a big deal. pic.twitter.com/4i6qYpxKmt — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 24, 2025

LB T.J. Edwards vs. RB Christian McCaffrey

Edwards has been one of the most effective players on defense when healthy, ranking seventh among all linebackers according to PFF. He is 11th as a coverage linebacker. The problem is, he's going up against the premier passing game running back in the NFL. He ranks No. 1 among backs as a receiver according to PFF. McCaffrey has had six to 10 receptions in each of the last seven games and averaged 73.7 yards receiving in those games. He's basically a wide receiver coming out of the backfield with a linebacker, slot cornerback or safety coming up in coverage.

#Bears rookie Ozzy Trapilo Vs Packers:



82.9 RBLK Grade

79.5 OVR Grade

72.0 PBLK Grade

3 Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/71tVksSoqE — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) December 21, 2025

T Ozzy Trapilo vs. Edge Bryce Huff

It fell on Huff's lap to make up for the loss of Bosa. The 6-3, 255-pound former Jet had a very slow start at the outset but has come on strong with all four of his sacks in the last seven games. Trapilo is middle of the pack for tackles as a pass blocker, which is excellent for a rookie. He still has allowed only two sacks, both against Myles Garrett and the Browns.

The Chicago Bears had less than a 1% win probability and pulled it off. Insane! pic.twitter.com/Y2Y0si7ny7 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) December 21, 2025

X: BearsOnSI