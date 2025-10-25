Greatest Chicago Bears trading need altered by latest roster move
The Bears' injury issues took a new turn Saturday when slot cornerback Kyler Gordon had to go on injured reserve.
They also put backup tackle Braxton Jones on injured reserve.
Both situations are not really relevant to this week's game but have longer-term ramifications.
Gordon had already been ruled out for this week's game because of his groin injury, but it was a situation where he was still practicing on a limited basis earlier in the week and the severity of the injury wasn't yet known.
Now it is and losing Gordon for an extended period normally would mean Nick McCloud moves into the slot, but with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson out the Bears had been expected to let McCloud slide outside and use Josh Blackwell at slot cornerback.
Ravens can dictate strategy
It's entirely unclear whether they'd do this, though. Blackwell is an undersized player at 5-11, 179. He can get away with defending in pass situations as a slot but this could be a case where the Bears alternate slots and outside cornerbacks because starting a 179-pound slot with 252-pound Tennessee running back Derrick Henry coming at them behind 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard is asking for trouble.
The slot can have a big role in stopping the run.
It wouldn't be shocking to see McCloud back inside at 191 pounds with someone else outside at cornerback, like Blackwell or Jaylon Jones.
Also, they could go to more of an extra safety look in the slot and use Jonathan Owens in a look like they sometimes use in short yardage.
So, the game plan of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can be greatly affected by losing Gordon in the future. This week the plan was already in motion already.
Trade need for Bears
Either way, the loss of Gordon for an extended period with Johnson still out does change drastically any Bears thoughts regarding the trading deadline.
So much of this season has been a situation where edge rusher or running back looked like real needs. However, cornerback now vaults to the top of the need list. Expecting them to get through the season, let alone compete for the playoffs, with the thin group they now have is folly.
As for putting Braxton Jones on injured reserve, it means their backup tackle won't be traded as a result of the knee injury he has. Whether Jones would have fetched much in the trade market is uncertain after his early trouble getting over ankle surgery from a 2024 injury, and also because he lost his starting job to undrafted Theo Benedet.
The Bears also announced they have elevated defensive tackle Jonathan Ford from the practice squad through standard elevation. His presence will no doubt be needed as a 345-pound defender in the middle of the line to back up Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett, Andrew Billings, Chris Williams and Shemar Turner.
They have decided to keep both defensive end Austin Booker and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga on injured reserve for Sunday. They'll need to activate Booker early next week if they plan to let him play this year because his 21-day window to return would expire Oct. 28.
