Halas Hall Would Remain Bears' Home Regardless of Stadium Location

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized the Bears for their Thursday statement about the support they've received with Indiana's stadium House bill moving to the brink of reality

This when Pritzker himself has said more than enough to sink his own ship in the Arlington Heights stadium negotiations at a time when he should simply have kept his mouth shut.

It seems they're not the only ones who can't be quiet when they should. Hammond, Ind. Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. was popping off after the bill to fund a new stadium left the Indiana committee level on Thursday. One comment, in particular, sounded rather goofy.

McDermott suggested the Bears would leave Halas Hall for a practice site at their new proposed stadium near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

There are people inside Halas Hall who are surprised the Bears haven't broken ground on a stadium yet, @LaurenceWHolmes says.@MattSpiegs seconds that.



"There are people who are pissed off and annoyed that thought Kevin (Warren) would've gotten this done already," Spiegs says. pic.twitter.com/iHDUkf1QY4 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) February 19, 2026

"They're talking about Halas Hall, everything," McDermott said when asked specifically about the practice facility near the end of his press conference on Thursday after word about the Indiana bill moving past committee came out.

Anyone who heard this and knew the Bears realized this was so much garbage.

Bears beat reporter Pat Finley of the Sun-Times confirmed this and reported there never has been intent on the part of the Bears to leave Halas Hall, where they have been since 1997. That's when the facility at the back of Conway Industrial Park near Interstate 294 replaced the former Halas Hall on Lake Forest College's campus.

For those who want to blame Warren.



Where in the stage are the bears had they not hired him?



Do u think Illinois who has openly told the bears they are no a priority suddenly treat us better? — Kyben36 (@Kyben36) February 20, 2026

Just before the pandemic in 2020, the Bears added 162,500 square feet of expansion to their 143,000 square-foot practice facility and spent over $100 million on the improvement.

They added more office space than they can fill and now have one of the NFL's best locker rooms and weight rooms, as was reflected by opinions in the NFLPA poll the union formerly conducted. They also have an elite indoor practice facility with the Payton Center and have even held training camp at Halas Hall since leaving Bourbonnais in 2020, although that hasn't exactly made for a fan-friendly experience.

Blows my mind the Bears abandoned their half decade vision of building a team owned stadium and mixed use development, in an area close to their fan base and Halas Hall, for a blighted industrial zone surrounded by a strip club, oil refinery, and hazardous waste. pic.twitter.com/8l5V5ans0W — LostChiDem (@LostChiDem) February 20, 2026

Halas Hall is located within a short drive of Chicago's major airport and they're able to get new players or potential free agent additions and agents in quickly during free agency. To give all of that up after they paid or it in order to build a new place at the stadium site where they would play a game one day every other week doesn't necessarily make sense and never did.

If the Bears moved to Indiana for games, though, perhaps they could consider looking into relocating training camp to the stadium. Training camp at Halas Hall just isn't made for the fans.

There isn't a large enough viewing area and there is absolutely no parking at their practice site. In Bourbonnais, they could get 10,000 fans in a day at Olivet Nazarene University to watch but at Halas Hall not even 2,000.

I think the craziest part about this whole thing is that Gurnee never made a push for the Bears. There’s a massive plot of land right near Six Flags. It’s 20 minutes from Halas Hall. It’s exactly what the 49ers did. — tyler (@Levis2XFL) February 19, 2026

Another interesting point to ponder is whether the players would, for tax purposes, be considered employees in Illinois or Indiana. The games decide wins and losses, but there is far more work done by players in Lake Forest than there is on Sundays.

Regardless, the Hammond mayor isn't really helping his own cause with misinformation about where the Bears will be practicing. When you hear that, you have to wonder what else is being greatly exaggerated.

Great point by @CassieCarlsonTV @fox32news . Bears may try to fulfill wishes from years ago of George Halas & Virginia McCaskey by staying in AH. Also, most players live in the north shore so they’re close to Halas Hall. Adding another hour or so (depending on traffic) drive time pic.twitter.com/RIVtau51DM — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) February 19, 2026

