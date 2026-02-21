What the Chicago Bears Can Find in Free Agency Market at Safety

Free agency approaches and the marketplace holds mysteries for some Bears , especially at safety.

Only one position has a real challenge for the Bears in terms of retaining their own players and it's this position where starters Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are out of contract, and backups Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks also are free agents .

With both starting safeties approaching the open marketplace, as well as the top two backups, GM Ryan Poles has a decision to make. He could: A) sign back his guys, B) go to the draft where there are plenty of untested options, C) look at other teams' free agents, D) mix it up.

There is much more to consider beyond last year's play, but Byard was his usual dependable self and Brisker had his first entirely healthy year but was only so-so with a very strong finish in the playoffs.

Poles already said he would love to have Byard back. His leadership alone would be worth what projections say he should get.

The good thing about projections now is multiple sources are floated around and they vary greatly in cost for Byard. The Athletic's Daniel Popper graded free agents and sees big cash coming Byard's way at $12.5 million a year for two years. However, Pro Football Focus and Spotrac.com are a little less generous with the cash, PFF saying $9 million a year and Spotrac just $7.75 million a year.

With Brisker, the cash numbers being tossed around seem a bit high considering his past with concussions and his 2025 performance.

If Chicago doesn’t bring back Kevin Byard, then trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick would be a great alternative. https://t.co/GdhEcJkoQR — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) February 18, 2026

"His first two seasons were his best, and if he can get back to that level, then the team that signs him is getting a player who can play all across the defensive backfield and will be only 27 years old when the 2026 campaign begins," PFF wrote of Brisker.

The problem was, when he had those first two strong seasons, he also had concussions.

There is a good reason to suspect the figures are all a bit inflated for Brisker, Byard and all of the safeties in free agency. The reason is right there in PFF's free agency rankings.

Bears S Kevin Byard talking about his future in Chicago:



“The hardest thing to do in this league is to get the quarterback and head coach right. I think that’s something that Chicago has so I think that window is going to be open for as long as it needs to be so obviously I… pic.twitter.com/wvQToemmjJ — Bearsszn (@bearszn) February 3, 2026

Of the top 120 free agents in PFF's rankings, 21 of them play safety. That's an incredibly high number for on position. And but top-ranked safety Bryan Cook fall between 35th and 120th in the PFF rankings.

That's a glut of talent in the marketplace with more coming in with the draft. Large supply like this tends to drive down the cost. The better guys will still make their money, though.

Also, teams don't value the position as highly as the defensive tackle and end spots, or several offensive positions.

It seems likely, then, that the Bears would consider young, cheaper types in the draft for at least one of the starting spots, but with such a glut of talent at the position it's also possible they could get good, veteran talent for a lower price.

It doesn't even have to be their own safeties.

Dennis Allen became Bears coordinator last year and had a preconceived notion for what types of safeties fit his scheme best. There is no way he could have been upset by Byard's All-Pro play but was it the role and the way he sees fitting his defensive scheme the best?

Allen can be pretty picky with this since the secondary was his area of expertise before he was a coordinator. And Brisker allowed five TD passes according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference, with Byard allowing seven.

Here are the top safeties available in free agency aside from Byard and Brisker, and also C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was actually a slot cornerback and not a safety for the Bears but is considered a safety by some teams.

The “Jaquan Brisker Drive”



1st & 10: TFL from 11 yards deep

1st & 10: Massive 7 yard sack

2nd & 17: Tone setting tackle

3rd & 11: PBU in 1on1 coverage vs Puka Nacua



Final stat line:

• 14 Tackles

• 1 Sack

• 2 PBUs

• 1 TFL

• 1 QB hit



One of the best performances by any… pic.twitter.com/46Ii8xcTfF — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) February 7, 2026

Bryan Cook, Chiefs

Graded fourth among 91 safeties last year by PFF and considered a very solid tackler with only 18 missed over four seasons and never more than six in a year. He has three career interceptions for four years and is projected at $12 million a year by PFF, $13.3 million a year by The Athletic and $14.1 million by Spotrac.

Kamren Curl, Rams

The last man to catch a Caleb Williams pass in the 2025 postseason. Curl is graded higher by The Athletic than Cook and projected at $15.12 million a year but only $8.75 million a year by PFF, which had him as the 11th best saftey of 91 last season. Curl ascended every year in PFF's grading and has five career interceptions. Spotrac has him at $10 million a year.

Kamren Curl: the most underrated player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/9EH8coVl1e — brady (@burgermanders) January 19, 2026

Jabrill Peppers, Steelers

PFF sees him as a bargain at $4 million for one year for a team who would like more of a strong safety type. The 30-year-old only started two games last year but had extensive playing time (935 snaps). He has six career interceptions and isn't even considered a top 150 free agent by The Athletic while PFF has him at the 63rd best free agent. Spotrac has him at only about $1.37 million per year.

Coby Bryant, Seahawks

Considering the team's success and his age and record, it's surprising he's graded as far down as 67th best free agent by PFF. He was 28th among 91 safeties a year after being 22nd, according to PFF grade and has seven forced fumbles and seven interceptions to his credit. Projected at $10 million a year by PFF and The Athletic and $14.3 million a year by Spotrac.

One of the biggest unsung heroes of the Seahawks’ run to the Super Bowl



💚More tackles than Leonard Williams

💙More sacks than Ernest Jones

💚As many PBUs as Julian Love and Coby Bryant

💙ranked 16th out of 75 safeties in PFF



TY OKADA



That INT he had vs the Commanders 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pjwz9aax30 — Nick Lee (@NickLee51) February 20, 2026

Jalen Thompson, Cardinals

Considered one of the better tacklers among free agent safeties and one of the steadiest performers, it would be fascinating to see how good he could be in a stronger defense with a good team. He has nine career interceptions but none the last two years. Projected at $10 million a year by PFF and The Athletic and $9.5 million a year by PFF.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Patriots

Rocketed up the charts to 15th best safety in PFF grade last year, second best against the run and seventh in coverage. A year earlier he hadn't even been a full-time starter and has eight career interceptions. PFF says $11 million a year but Spotrac has it at only $8.3 million and The Athletic at $6 million a year.

Jaylinn Hawkins told reporters this past Tuesday:



“I want to remain here, for sure…..This is home, man. What we built here, I feel like is special.”



He’s set to hit free agency in March after a strong year. Should the New England Patriots prioritize bringing Hawkins back, or… pic.twitter.com/aH5k7pD0hQ — h o p k i n s. (@sadpatsfan__) February 13, 2026

Reed Blankenship, Eagles

Two years ago he was one key to their Super Bowl win but feel off last year after PFF had him at 29th of 98 safeties in 2024 and 18th in 2023. Last year, he ranked last in the NFL in coverage grades. Spotrac sets his market at $7.1 million a year, PFF $7 million and The Athletic at $10.5 million a year for a safety with nine interceptions over four seasons.

Ar'Darius Washington, Ravens

An undersized (5-8, 180) safety who had good numbers but an Achilles injury last year. Incredibly, he came back from it in seven months and played meaningful minutes at season's end. He had been PFF's eighth best safety in 2024 and has two career interceptions and two forced fumbles. Projected at just $4 million a year by PFF, which has him ranked 80th among all free agents. Spotrac says only $1.8 million a year, and The Athletic doesn't grade him in its top 150.

It's great watching Ar'Darius Washington play again.



In his first game back, just seven months removed from a torn Achilles, Washington laid this hit on 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end Drew Sample to stop him 2 yards short on third down and force a punt. pic.twitter.com/Wsd5eBCKc7 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) December 16, 2025

Alohi Gilman, Raiders

Graded 27th of 91 safeties last year by PFF after he was as high as seventh in 2023. He was traded by the Chargers to the Ravens last year and has five interceptions and forced fumbles. The Athletic says $9.6 million a year, Spotrac $4.1 million and PFF says $6.7 million for a free agent it regards as 82nd best overall.

Nick Cross, Colts

A bigger, 212-pound safety who has started two seasons and has five interceptions and is only 24. He had 16 pressures as a blitzer last year. He slumped, though, to 66th overall among 91 safeties a year after he was 28th. PFF has him at $11.7 million a year while The Athletic rates him the 68th best free agent overall and sets it at $7 million a year.

3rd-and-7.



Nick Cross with a great rep in coverage on Quentin Johnston.



Mirrors him in the endzone, turns his head around to locate the ball, and uses one hand to bring it in for the endzone interception. pic.twitter.com/bIbR8Gpgyv — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 20, 2025

X: BearsOnSI