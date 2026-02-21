State to Meet Thursday About Stadium Despite Governor's 'Dismay'

The panic-induced frenzy of chit chat Thursday about the proposed Bears stadium all overshadowed the fact nothing has been decided or is yet at hand.

The bill in Indiana to authorize a stadium funding plan hasn't been approved yet, and merely cleared a hurdle on the same day that the first hearing about funding the Arlington Heights stadium was canceled in Spingfield as changes were made to wording at the Bears' request.

Because the Bears were behind the wording requests, and it happened when Indiana was clearing a committee hurdle, it merely looked like something major had occurred. In essence, nothing has, and Illinois still has time to get its act in gear.

In fact, the Daily Herald's Chris Placek reported a new Illinois House committee hearing involving the megaproject bill has been scheduled for next week on Thursday at 8 a.m. Then, perhaps more will be known about Illinois trying hard to keep its NFL team.

Pritzker "surprised, dismayed" at Bears overture to Indianahttps://t.co/Up7PQWAVjb pic.twitter.com/sewosSYzfe — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) February 20, 2026

The only thing that has happened is the amount of time left for the Illinois law to get passed once it has been debated is now reduced. In fact, they might soon be out of time because there is no guarantee that once the Indiana's bill passes and gets signed into law, the Bears would wait for a comparable Illinois proposal. The Bears could simply take the Indiana offer and end it.

Considering the sweet deal Indiana is offering, the Illinois plan really needs to be ramped up as rapidly as possible.

Jelly Belly (JB) Pritzker has fumbled so bad with the Chicago Bears negotiations— He says he is disappointed to see them put out a statement about Indiana and not about Illinois 😂 What an incompetent loser! pic.twitter.com/sBGaX41hPh — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) February 20, 2026

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, speaking at a function in Oak Park on Friday , first described a situation where Illinois is not really lagging behind and made total sense with his comments and description. The Indiana process is just different than what the Bears need to go through in Illinois and Pritzker also indicated the previous talks had been fruitful. The two sides could be closer than has been revealed.

"I think we've had really productive conversations," Pritzker said.

🚨 BREAKING: After consulting with the Prince of Porcelain, JB Pritzker, the Chicago Bears have found a way to stay in Chicago: by removing every toilet from Soldier Field to lower the property tax bill. pic.twitter.com/OOEADzwWEE — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) February 19, 2026

But, as usual, Pritzker couldn't leave it at that and had to express more attitude toward the team's Thursday statement about Indiana's movement of a bill through committee. It was a Bears statement Pritzker seems hurt by.

"Which, again, is why I was dismayed by the fact they didn't even tell us they were putting (out the statement about Indiana)," Pritzker added.



This is the kind of thing that a governor in such negotiations cannot say, especially when it was his political game-playing and that of his party in Chicago which left the Bears looking around for alternatives and thus Indiana. All they needed to do was what they're doing now and this would have been done last year.

It's hard for me to explain how excited I am that the Bear's are moving to Indiana. Not because I care about the Bears or my tickets so much, but because of how boldly it highlights what an awful awful awful place Illinois is to do business.



Johnson and Pritzker can deflect… — Suburban Dad (Knowingly) (@suburburban) February 19, 2026

When Pritzker whines about the Bears' public statement regarding Indiana's bill, he only sounds like he's setting up a CYOA situation in case they do leave for Indiana.

Pritzker wasn't content with saying the Bears were seeking only tax rate certainty and about $855 million for infrastructure improvement, while they pay for the stadium's construction themselves. He had to throw in more logs for his own fire, stupid and irrelevant ones.

I don’t blame Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for this move since we know he’s a clueless imbecile who has no clout whatsoever. I blame this on Gov. JB Pritzker, who is willing to spend billions of taxpayers' money to protect illegal immigrants but not save the Bears. pic.twitter.com/vjxYDP1FRO — JC (@cubanrican71) February 19, 2026

"There is a limit about what the taxpayers of Illinois are willing to spend," Pritzker said, without showing or revealing his data that tells him exactly what that limit is and why he's even mentioning this.

The Bears have been clear about what they want since the entire situation began. They want tax certainty and infrastructure paid for, and Pritzker knows this. His only purpose is to try and get a commitment from the Bears to Illinois when they haven't even passed the properly worded legislation.

JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson will go down as the politicians to Let the Chicago Bears move to Indiana. pic.twitter.com/T0qfwd8nyc — Mick Zajac (@MickZajac) February 19, 2026

"The Bears really need to step up and kind of be public about what it is they really want," Pritzker said.

If we are at this point and Pritzker really doesn't know this, then his conversations with the Bears haven't really been as productive as he claims because everyone who has followed this closely has known what they want for the last two years. Again, it's tax certainty and infrastructure.

Pritzker needs to quit worrying about what the Bears are saying in press releases and get the job done of convincing Springfield legislators to vote for the megastructure bill.

Pritzker’s epic fumble may cost us the Bears. I am making no endorsement. As a Trumpocrat I can’t vote in a GOP primary, but unlike our nepo baby bolshevik billionaire Governor, a self made businessman like Rick Heidner would never allow our beloved Bears to leave Illinois. — Rod Blagojevich (@realBlagojevich) February 20, 2026

His feelings of dismay are not important. Boo hoo.

What is important is Indiana has a serious offer out and even if a site near Hammond hasn’t officially been cleared as viable ecologically, they’re working in that state hard and not worrying about what Pritzker and the Springfield stallers are doing OR saying.

Eventually time will run out on Illinois and Pritzker if they don't get to work, and then CYOA talk isn’t going to do the trick for the governor or his Springfield cronies.

Ummm we can just get rid of Pritzker instead of da bears? — Amy 💕 (@Amwysoc) February 19, 2026

