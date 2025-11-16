Ho hum, just another Chicago Bears last-second victory 19-17
It's not going to convince the naysayers, but at this point after three straight last-second victories the Bears couldn't care less.
They showed they never met a game they couldn't turn into a heart stopper by blowing a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter and still winning 19-17 on Cairo Santos' 48-yard field goal, only minutes after he missed from 45 on a try that could have nearly locked up the win. A 56-yard Devin Duvernay kick return four plays before had set up the winning kick.
"It was very remiscent of the first game where we had a lead and allowed it to get interesting," coach Ben Johnson said.
It was more than interesting in the end but a win nonetheless.
"I think they understand that we are really talented and it's just a matter of time before someone makes a big play for us," coach Ben Johnson said.
It was Duvernay in this one.
"We absolutely needed that," coach Ben Johnson said of the kick return, after giving Duvernay a game ball.
Beating the Vikings is no big thing this year as they are 4-6, and the Bears are only beating losing teams. Yet, they are finding ways to win it when it seems they have lost. And they're 7-3, sitting alone in first place.
Houdini made an appearance again, but did his show in the first half. Caleb Williams struggled with his passing, and when he didn't, Bears receivers kept dropping passes like they had in Chicago against the Giants. DJ Moore had a critical drop that could have prolonged a clinching drive.
The defense dominated the game for them until special teams unlocked the comeback by Minnesota, allowing a 41-yard Myles Price punt return to set up a touchdown and then J.J. McCarthy took them 84 yards for what looked like the game-winning points with 50 seconds remaining.
What special teams giveth, they taketh, and Duvernay came across the field to break a kick return 57 yards from left side to around the right side and set up Santos' game-winner as time expired.
Williams went 16 of 32 for 193 yards and a 68.9 passer rating but was far better than McCarthy, who was 16 of 32 for 150 yards.
The Bears' 140 yards on 39 carries in the running game helped stake them to the 16-3 lead they had early in the fourth quarter.
The defense had interceptions by Nashon Wright and Kevin Byard and held the Vikings to four rushing first downs and 265 yards total, with only two catches longer than 15 yards.
Still, Kyle Monangai's 1-yard TD run and three field goals by Santos were all the Bears had on their side with their 16-3 lead. Then they allowed a Jordan Mason 16-yard TD run after the long punt return, followed by the 84-yard drive in only 2:24 to Jordan Adddison's go-ahead TD catch.
Duvernay then set the scene for the Bears' fifth comeback win with his return, and three running plays for 9 yards later Santos won it. It's their most comeback wins in a season since 1966.
The Bears will be alone in first if Detroit loses the Sunday night game to Philadelphia.
