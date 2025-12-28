How Ben Johnson combats the illness raging through Bears offense

With DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus joining the Bears' list of questionable players for Sunday night due to illness, the inactive list release 90 minutes before the game becomes a source of great intrigue.

If both Moore and Zaccheaus wind up inactive, coach Ben Johnson's creativity and Caleb Williams' rapport with players who lack playing experience get tested.

They already are without starting receiver Rome Odunze due to a foot injury. Without Moore and Zaccheaus, they'd be down three of their top four receivers. Only Luther Burden III would be available and he has been removed from the injury report after an ankle injury, so he'll have to be watched closely as well.

The next option becomes return man Devin Duvernay. He was also among those affected by illness but was removed from the injury report on Friday and is ready to play. They can also turn to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker, who has two career receptions including last week's game-tying score.

Beyond this, they also have JP Richardson, the undrafted rookie slot receiver from Texas Tech who has been elevated from the practice squad and could see his first NFL action. Richardson made four preseason catches and showed up repeatedly in training camp and OTAs as a good-hands target for backup QBs Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.

Beyond this, Johnson could deploy tight end Colston Loveland as a wide receiver at times. He has been prepped to play multiple positions.

It might also mean more 12-personnel and 13-personnel packages emphasizing tight ends, or they could even move D'Andre Swift into receiver spots because he is their top yards-after-catch threat.

There have been eight players on the report with illness this week, but not all are ruled out. Backup DB Nick McCloud already has been ruled out and tackle Darnell Wright is questionable but didn't make the flight with the team.

Those also questionable because of illness are cornerback Nahshon Wright and DB Josh Blackwell.

Nahshon Wright was practicing only on a limited basis earlier in the week and then missed Friday's practice. Linebacker D'Marco Jackson is the other player who had illness on the injury report this week, but like Duvernay he has been removed from the report and is cleared to play.

The other big problem with illness sweeping the team is how well-prepared the players are who have been deemed ready, after being sick and out of practice during the week. Also, a big issue can be who it affects next, maybe even by game time.

