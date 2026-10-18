Jahdae Walker Ejected: Why Bears WR Was Kicked Out of Week 6 Game vs. Falcons

Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker was ejected from the Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

Walker was kicked out of the game in the fourth quarter after head-butting a Falcons player after a kickoff. Walker and the Falcons player exchanged words before Walker delivered a headbutt to him.

The Falcons player on the receiving end of the headbutt was wide receiver Chris Blair.

"Bears WR Jahdae Walker has been ejected for head-butting a Falcon," The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain wrote.

Here's video of Walker's infraction that got him ejected from the contest.

Jahdae Walker ejected for a headbutt



Ben Johnson not happy on the sideline pic.twitter.com/ypkUa1zjjm — Dave (@davebftv) October 18, 2026

Walker's ejection came as the Bears had the game well in hand with a 31-7 lead over the Falcons, who they were dominating all game long on both sides of the ball.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Walker will face a suspension for the infraction. At the very least, he's going to get a fine this week.

The ejection isn't going to have much of an impact on the Bears for the rest of the game. Walker doesn't play snaps on offense and is strictly a special teams contributor.

Walker was an undrafted free-agent signing of the Bears in 2025. He appeared in nine games last season and recorded six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

He's most known for his Week 16 touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers that forced that game into overtime before Chicago pulled out the victory later on. His second touchdown came in the Week 8 contest a few weeks later.

This season, Walker has tallied just one catch for one yard and one touchdown on two targets over five contests. He had seen just 53 snaps on offense entering Week 6.

A high-energy player

Walker is well-known by his teammates as a high-energy player, so it's not totally surprising he allowed his emotions to get the best of him.

"His energy feeds off everyone," Kalif Raymomd said of Walker. "Watching him in Tennessee in the joint practice, even if I'm tired, the sun's beaming down and Jahdae's like, 'I do this!.'"

"An infectious energy like that, even watching him on special teams, it's like, 'that's my receiver right there,' you know, it's so cool watching him go, but it's infectious," he added. "It brings the game back to what you enjoy, being around a player like that. And then watching that infectious personality go and make plays, it gets everybody hyped. So he's just one of those people."

Caleb Williams was asked during his appearance on "Hot Ones" which teammate never shuts up and he didn't hesitate at all to name Walker.

“Jahdae Walker. You hear Jahdae Walker when you wake up. You hear him when you go to sleep," Williams explained. "You hear him in the locker room as soon as you get to the locker room."

Walker is surely going to learn from his mistake. He's just fortunate it didn't hurt his team on Sunday.