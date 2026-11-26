The 2025 Cardiac Bears gave an encore performance on Thanksgiving Day for the ages. Facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field with first place in the NFC North on the line, the Chicago Bears trailed for 59 minutes and 57 seconds before Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze in the back corner of the endzone for the game-winning touchdown.

This was the very definition of a statement win, one that cemented the Bears as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They are now 9-2 and stand alone atop the division, putting themselves in excellent position to win a second-straight division title. As an added bonus, they are a full three games ahead of the Green Bay Packers after their woeful loss to the L.A. Rams on Wednesday night.

That said, this game didn't go exactly according to plan. The Bears have some major issues to clean up, and Colston Loveland's injury update hangs like a pall over the elation of victory. Nevertheless, it's time to hand out some game balls.

1. Caleb "Iceman" Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams scrambles from pressure in a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iceman cometh, the Iceman taketh, and the Iceman now receiveth a game ball. Caleb Williams pulled off another miraculous fourth-quarter comeback win, his first of the 2026 season, and this one may top any that came before it. Facing an 11-point deficit, he led the Bears on a three-play, 71-yard touchdown drive, with all three plays being chunk passes, to cut the deficit to three.

Then, after the defense held strong and stopped the Lions on fourth down, Williams calmly guided the Bears all the way to the red zone where he delivered his second touchdown pass of the day. This was a vintage Caleb Williams game, and it came when the Bears needed it most.

I said in my stat predictions for this game that Williams would throw for over 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and that's exaclty what he did. It's a shame he didn't prove my prediction of no turnovers correct, but I'll take a 'close enough' performance.

2. Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze reacts during a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've been hard on Rome Odunze this year for failing to live up to the expectations of a top draft pick, in my estimation, but credit where credit is due. Today he looked every bit the Top 10 draft pick that he is. He hauled in six receptions for 87 yards and caught both of Chicago's passing touchdowns, including the game-winner.

He still has a long way to go to earning a big contract extension (he'll be eligible in the 2027 offseason), but for now he deserves props and this second game ball.

3. D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift after scoring a touchdown at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last game ball goes to yet another player who deserves my praise after I've been particularly harsh in my criticisms. Swift did it all today, catching seven of eight targets that came his way for 97 yards and rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. That's an absurd 7.1 yards per carry average.

After the last few weeks, I'd expected the Bears to regret the three-year contract extension they signed Swift to in August, but if he keeps putting up games like this one, it's going to look like a bargain.

Honorable Mentions: Dillon Thieneman for his interception in the fourth quarter, and Sam Roush for stepping up in Loveland's absence.

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