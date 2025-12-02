Packers rivalry not far from Bears' minds even in a playoff hunt

The Bears-Packers rivalry is often talked about like a Hatfield-McCoys type of feud.

Those families were pikers compared to these teams.

From the sucker punch John "Tarzan" Taylor was alleged to have thrown that broke the nose of Packers tackle Howard Buck in the first game in 1921, to the first NFL ejections ever with Frank Hanny of the Bears and Green Bay’s Tillie Voss tossed for fighting in 1924, to a frustrated Packers fan running onto the field in 1936 and knocking out Bears lineman Ted Rosequist, to Charles Martin's towel hit list in 1986, to now into the 2020s, this is and always has been a true blood feud.

The bragging and giggling was loud in 1980 at Green Bay when kicker Chester Marcol won the season-opener by picking up a blocked overtime field goal and running in for a touchdown. The Packers were a little quieter in the return matchup at Soldier Field when Walter Payton, Roland Harper and Willie McClendon ran all over them in a revenge game, 61-7.

December 7, 1980#Bears 61, Packers 7



61 points

• Tied for the most in a regular-season game in franchise history and are the most ever scored by #DaBears at Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/Rb5z1qH0Il — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) December 7, 2024

It's Aaron Rodgers saying "I still own you," and former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones using the crudest vulgarities to describe Packers fans during a press conference.

For once, it's more than bragging rights, as both teams have nine wins and are pursuing the NFC North title.

Devin Hester and Johnny Knox once ran such a great punt return fake that the officials made up a holding call to bring it back and save the Packers https://t.co/dhNuiQhmYZ pic.twitter.com/OYtujs4lns — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 1, 2025

It hasn't been this way since 2013, when Chris Conte let Randall Cobb sneak wide open downfield and Aaron Rodgers hit him for a 48-yard touchdown to win the NFC North in the closing seconds of the season finale.

“Growing up here in Chicago, it's a game that obviously I watched year-in and year-out," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "Being in the area, you do get a lot of Chicago fans, but also a lot of people who ventured down from Wisconsin and are Green Bay fans here in the Chicagoland area.

Throwback Thursday: Josh Blackwell fakes out the Packers on a 94-yard punt return TD. 🔥



Chicago Bears wins at Lambeau. pic.twitter.com/1Rw4MYquaD — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) November 20, 2025

"It sparks a lot of family debate and a lot of spirited debate between those people."

For Kmet, it literally is a family type of feud.

"My best friend, who was in my wedding, he's a big Packers fan and he still won't wear my jersey," Kmet said. "Unless we're out of the country, he will wear it out of the country. That's it.

40 Years Ago

October 21, 1985



FRIDGE'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN



Before a national television audience on Monday Night Football, the #Bears' 335-pound defensive tackle William "The Refrigerator" Perry lines up in the backfield and plunges into the end zone for his first #NFL touchdown. pic.twitter.com/wGuXmxGe4e — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 21, 2025

"It's fun. At the end of day it's a lot of fun for me and a lot of fun for my family. My sister's boyfriend plays for them, (DE) Lukas Van Ness, so there's a lot to it and I have a lot of fun with it. It's spirited and it obviously has a lot of history. It's a great game to be part of."

The Bears have enlisted help from George Halas' grandson to let the rookies know what it's all about, owner George McCaskey.

40 Years Ago Today

November 3, 1985



After being greeted with horse manure 💩 in the locker room upon their arrival at Lambeau Field, the #Bears move to 9-0 with a 16-10 win over the archrival Packers.



Refrigerator Perry catches his only career pass for a first-half score.… pic.twitter.com/yD4EGUPVov — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) November 3, 2025

"I do know that George is going to talk with our rookies today," Ben Johnson said. "We do a rookie programming every week with those guys, and it just so happened to be on the docket today where he's going to touch on the rivalry a little bit."

Way back before he was taking his shirt off to impress, Johnson did it upon arriving for his hiring at Halas Hall. To the delight of Bears fans, he tweaked Packers coach Matt LaFleur when asked why he wanted to keep coaching in the NFC North. LaFleur seemed bewildered by it all when first told of it.

Dirtiest play has to be Charles Martin of the Packers body slamming Jim McMahon in ‘86 to end his season and derail the Bears hopes to defend their Super Bowl title https://t.co/WmntZmIRVQ pic.twitter.com/WZwKPcMPq1 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) October 15, 2025

"And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year," Johnson said.

Doing it the first time on Sunday would satisfy a lot of Bears fans. If it happened again on Dec. 20, too, the city would be up for grabs.

Somewhere, Tarzan Taylor would be smiling.

New #Bears HC Ben Johnson: “To be quite frank with you, I kinda enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.” 🍿pic.twitter.com/qfny13ZCWT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2025

X: BearsOnSI