Jordan van den Berg Hopes to Show Bears a Controlled Violent Side

When Jordan van den Berg talks about football, even a preseason opener, it's easy to view him as a throwback to less sophisticated days in the NFL.

You could say he would fit in attitude-wise with the players on 1985 Bears or, heck, even with Dick Butkus and Doug Buffone in the 1960s.

The Georgia Tech sixth-rounder's description of his playing style sums this up best.

"I play with violence," van den Berg said. "This is a place where you’re able to play with violence and get praise for it. I really enjoy that aspect of the game."

It' s only preseason but don't tell van den Berg that

Van den Berg finally gets to show that off at full speed in Saturday's game with the Browns but he has been getting assorted first-team reps ion training camp and has definitely caught the eye of coaches.

Van Den Berg was AWESOME today pic.twitter.com/zg1lMSntHs — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 4, 2026

When van den Berg says play with violence, the Bears are trying to get him to keep this under control. After all, he was the defensive tackle who body-slammed Bears offensive lineman Caden Barnett in practice earlier in camp.

The Athletic's Dan Pompei wrote that coach Ben Johnson so liked the way the play fired up the team that he had an AI video made of van den Berg slapping Barnett and showed it to the team.

THE GREATEST FIRST-ROUND PICKS IN CHICAGO BEARS HISTORY

"I love the competitive nature, the nastiness, the meanness of playing the position," defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said. "You like that. He plays with an edge. You have to play that position with an edge. He has that."

Plays like that tend to rile up everyone, and in the practice it had both sides hollering when he did it.

The reaction to Jordan van den Berg playing well is ridiculous.



“He was only a 6th-round pick!”



ONLY?



If you get drafted in the NFL, you’re already one of the best football players on the planet.



The Bears didn’t pick him by accident.

🐻⬇️ @Jmack37 #Jmackreacts #Beardown pic.twitter.com/hTZ201pIrr — Untold Chicago Stories (@untoldchicago) August 11, 2026

"It is contagious," Garrett said. "All the guys, can't emphasize enough how all of the guys are competing in that room and wanting to get done what we want to get done and that's changing the line of scrimmage."

Van den Berg really stood out in short-yardage and goal-line work on Tuesday.

"Man, he can strike, and he can change the line of scrimmage," Garrett said. "He gets out of his hips fast. There's always a place for that guy."

Jordan Van Den Berg body slams Caden Barnett and Sweat is fired up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/alaDqERmIB — RomeOdunzeSZN🇺🇸 (@RomeOdunzeSZN) August 4, 2026

Taking it out on the Browns

That place Saturday might be starting or playing a significant portion of the game. Johnson on Thursday said Caleb Williams and some starters will not play Saturday at all. There's probably no reason for starters Gervon Dexter or Grady Jarrett to be among those on the field to begin the game, either, so the 6-foot-3, 310-pound South African could be in a rotation up front with Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore.

It should be a good test because the Browns will want their better offensive linemen on the field to protect QB Deshaun Watson as he starts the first game in a bid to beat out Shedeur Sanders for Cleveland QB.

Of all the #Bears youngsters in camp I genuinely don’t think any are growing as fast as DT Jordan van den Berg.



He’s taking more snaps with the 1’s on defense with each practice that goes by. Arguably the best true nose on the roster who eventually could add into pass rush too. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) August 11, 2026

Then the Bears could see how well they've done at getting van den Berg to channel his aggressiveness into the proper form.

"I’d say in college I was just trying to explode out as violent as possible," van den Berg said. "I’ve gotta slow down a little bit now to let my technique and fundamentals (take hold). I feel like now with my technique and fundamentals catching up I’m able to go more fast, more violent every day."

It is just a preseason game, but van den Berg showed off that throwback attitude even with the thought of playing in a meaningless game.

"I can’t wait," he said. "I can’t wait to prove myself."

So far in camp, that's all he has done. Why should Saturday be any different?

Dennis Allen on rookie DT Jordan Van Den Berg earning snaps up the depth chart:



“He’s taken to the coaching. Plays with great pad level, hard effort, and high football instincts. Same athletic traits we saw at Georgia Tech. When you start with the 3s and catch our attention, you… pic.twitter.com/E5yIkruOX6 — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) August 11, 2026