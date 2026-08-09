The Drastic Improvement Grady Jarrett Sees in Bears Defensive Interior

The Bears' defensive tackle situation hasn't been trumpeted in many places as a strength but they've felt all along it would be.



Now at camp, the reasons why are becoming more obvious. Three big factors cited repeatedly were the return of both starters, with Grady Jarrett healthy this time with Gervon Dexter, who is looking for something big in a contract year. Another reason is their change in defensive tactics to attack more decisively this year rather than read for too long as they did last season. Coaches being able to focus on fundamentals this year with linemen in the offseason and training camp rather than installing the new defense was the other reason.



Jarrett and backup defensive tackle Neville Gallimore cited one other reason after another injury filled practice on Saturday, and this one might actually be the biggest one of all even though no one has been discussing it.

Fitting the pian better

When the Bears brought in Gallimore, Kentavius Street and drafted Jordan van den Berg, it made for a group very similar in their strengths and pretty much interchangeable. It's a situation especially important at defensive tackle because they tend to wear down over the course of a game.



100 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦🐻



Thought 82: Dennis Allen is on the hot seat. The minimal d-line additions & Coby Bryant injury has not helped his situation. He needs the defence to perform at least league average. If not, then Ben Johnson will have to seek a change.



#dabears https://t.co/DKG39Hkf50 — Urso (@buildingSBbears) August 5, 2026

"With Neville joining the room as well, they're two big guys, explosive, powerful, played a lot of football and the experience is going to help us a lot," Jarrett said. "And just having that rotation is going to keep us fresh and be able to play at different spots.



"We all can go out there and pair together. So it's not like this guy has gotta go with this guy and this guy has gotta go with this guy. However coach wants to call it we can go out there and get the job done at a high level."



This has always been a quality of defenses Dennis Allen coached. He didn't necessarily seek the massive roadblock type of defender like the Bears had in recent years with Andrew Billings. They want similar players to pursue QBs and push the run blocking into the backfield.



.@leilarahimi @mharrisonair and @grotesports react to the Bears agreeing to a deal with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/mi3cyGYu0I — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 9, 2026

"I feel like we bring a lot of versatility," said Gallimore, the former Colts defensive tackle. "I feel like we’re gonna surprise a lot of people. The thing that I love most about this group is everybody’s just selfless. Everybody just comes to work every day, just wants to compete, get better and do their job to the best of abilities for whoever is to the left and right. I feel like that’s what you need.



"That’s the great thing about the start of a great defense, a great D-line, guys that just want to come in, get better, compete, and do it for the guy that’s next to them."

Two rookies are impressing, not just one

The veterans are seeing something brewing with the rookie, van den Berg.



Gervon Dexter Sr. and Jordan van den Berg get offs.



I’ll still say it Dexter has uncommon size and athleticism if he puts it all together can still be a problem.



Van den Berg has good hips and explosion you can see the power. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/lfdtIs41J3 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 10, 2026

"He does his job at a high level and, again, I think he’s only going to get better as he continues to be a part of the system," Gallimore said. "I’ll say, man, the greatest thing that ever happened to him was coming to this team and being a part of this defense. I think he’s going to be a guy that surprises a lot of people this year." '

They also have veteran James Lynch, but another player who has totally captured the eye of everyone at training camp has been undrafted rookie Jared Loving from Wake Forest. He has been a complete nemesis for all of the interior offensive lineman in one-on-one blocking drills, and occasionally breaks out with a play during full-squad work.

Grady Jarrett’s nickname for Kentavius Street?



“The Standard.”😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/DkMHmB5EVw — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 8, 2026

"I've been loving working with him," Gallimore said. "He's been a hard worker since Day 1. Like I say, his athletic profile speaks for itself. He's continuing to get better every day, and I mean, I don't think it's surprised any of us in the room of how far he's come or how far he can go, but we're happy to have him. And he's definitely a big addition to us in the room from a playing standpoint, but also from bringing a good vibe. I mean, he's a great—when I say he's a great rookie, I mean he just, he does things with a smile. He's eager to help and he's eager to learn and he’s just got good vibes.



"I mean, and also more than that, what y'all care about most, he's going to be a great player. He's super strong, super strong lower half, violent with his hands, great shoulder turn when he's able to get going. So I think he's going to be somebody who's definitely surprised a lot of people when these preseason games get going and he's going to represent for us really well."



They're all players in the same range, from 294 to 315 pounds except for 326-pound Dexter, who is much taller than the others at 6-foot-6. It should be a case where they can hit the offensive line with waves of similar players. Whether that's a high-quality wave is what they still must prove after they were porous against the run last year.

If they stop the run this time, maybe the pass rush looks drastically improved as well.

THREAD: New #Bears DT Jayden Loving is a freak athlete worth developing as a UDFA signing. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 26, 2026







