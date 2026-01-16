Bears and Indiana send message of clear intent to the stadium deniers

The Bears are not wasting time, after the state of Illinois has done only that.

It appears to be long past time for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to quit sitting on his hands and make a late comeback like Caleb Williams does if he wants to keep the team in the state.

Indiana Senate Bill 27 was introduced on Thursday to establish a way to fund a stadium authority in northwest Indiana for a future Bears home.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport put it in a post on "X," "moving quickly..."

That is Indiana Senate Bill 27, introduced this evening, with the help of Majority Floor Leader, Sen. Chris Garten -- establishing the funding mechanism for the stadium authority to build a future home for the Bears. Moving quickly...https://t.co/60w3JjLPAL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2026

The bill is authored by Indiana state senators Ryan Mishler and Chris Garten. The wording of the bill is that it "Establishes the northwest Indiana stadium authority (stadium authority) for the purpose of acquiring and financing certain facilities. Sets forth the powers and duties of the stadium authority."

The bill has been assigned to the appropriations committee.

The Bears issued a statement on the move: "The legislation presented by the State of Indiana is a significant milestone in our discussions around a potential stadium development in Chicagoland's Northwest Indiana region. We appreciate the leadership and responsiveness of Governor Braun and Indiana lawmakers in advancing a framework that allows these conversations to move foward."

What Indiana is proposing:



1. State buys the land and builds the facility the Chicago Bears want.



2. The Bears pay off the debt and can become full owners when it’s paid off.



3. Team pays ZERO taxes while paying the debt. #DaBears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 16, 2026

This is a punch to the gut of Pritzker and the Chicago politicians who continue to insist on holding up the Arlington Heights stadium project out of some misguided hope they will be able to keep the team from moving out of the city. The Bears are building the stadium with their own money and help from the league, but need a little less than $900 million in infrastructure improvements in the Arlington Heights area to do it. They want tax rate certainty for the future and have already negotiated what this would look like with area school districts, but they need the state to sign off on it.

So far they have been stonewalled on this in Springfield, where Democrats control super majorities. In a letter to season ticket holders, the Bears said they don't believe their project would be considered this year in Springfield, either.

JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson could cure cancer but if they lost the Bears to Indiana? They'll never live it down and will be voted out. — Flows (@FlowsAndolini) January 16, 2026

“We have been told directly by State leadership, our project will not be a priority in 2026, despite the benefits it will bring to Illinois,” team president Kevin Warren wrote, in explaining why they are now considering the Hammond-Gary area for a site.

Last week, commissioner Roger Goodell toured the 326-acre Arlington Heights property that formerly was home to Arlington International Racecourse, and is now owned by the Bears. He also went to Indiana with Bears brass and looked at possible locations there. One was reportedly a grassy area south of Wolf Lake in Hammond on the west side of Calumet Ave., across from Lost Marsh Golf Course. Tests on the soil have reportedly been done at that site.

So the Bears would have the option of not spending billions of their own money to build a stadium and rather just pay the debt service on Indiana’s bonds. Plus they don’t have to pay any taxes at all?



Hard to say for certain without seeing all the math, but I would describe this… https://t.co/X7NE5pV0Pj — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) January 16, 2026

There have been several Chicago aldermen saying team is only using the Indiana situation as leverage, but if so they are going to greater and greater lengths to establish this ruse.

“This is not about leverage," Warren said in his letter to season ticket holders. “Our goal is clear: build a world-class football team that has a world-class stadium worthy of our world-class fans—a stadium that reflects the future we are building together.”

The Bears offered to pay $25 million to the city in addition to the remainder of their Soldier Field lease, which expires in 2033 in an attempt to get the proper support but this wasn't even considered. The current Soldier Field was financed through the Bears and NFL and also the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority.

This is more than leverage. I have no doubt Bears would prefer Arlington Heights. I have MASSIVE doubt that IL politicians will keep their hands out of the cookie jar enough to make an appealing offer in a timely manner. IN stadium is real. — Andy O'Halek (@aohalek) January 16, 2026

The Bears and NFL already paid of their portions of that deal and in the meantime the ISFA still owes $534.4 million on a $632 million project share, according to Crain's. The renovation opened in 2003.

Pritzker on Tuesday had seemed to be making an attempt to extend an olive branch, or at least the end of a stick of some kind with something on it.

Per @WGNNews , Governor JB Pritzker is "open" to helping the Chicago #Bears with their new stadium project, but NOT the stadium itself.



Pritzker is open to assisting in the infrasture side of the project, which has been an issue this entire time with The Bears & the state.



👀 pic.twitter.com/4yH3qauf3B — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) January 14, 2026

“We help private businesses all the time in the state, and I want to help,” he said, according to WGN . “If it’s with infrastructure, as we do with other private businesses, that’s absolutely a way we could do that.”

He didn't mention the tax rate freeze they want.

The city and Pritzker have said they want the Bears to pay off that remaining amount the city owes, which was mismanaged by tying it to local hotel and restaurant taxes.

The clock is ticking and the time for sitting around on one's rear and saying the Bears are pretending to like Indiana is done. Pritzker offering that infrastructure now after all of this time is a little too late in the game. He doesn't quite have Caleb Williams' knack for comebacks.

Anticipate some type of announcement from the Bears and Indiana in the near future while the Illinois politicians drive another business out of state, then do what they do best—cry, whine and look for a friendly court where they can try to sue someone.

Illinois leadership really fumbled the bag on this one. While Pritzker says no to infrastructure help, Indiana is out here drafting SB 27 to build a whole stadium authority for the Bears. Imagine losing one of the oldest NFL franchises because of a property tax dispute in Cook… — Kızıl Bige (@kizilbige_) January 16, 2026

