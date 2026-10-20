Kyle Monangai Injury Update and More From Bears' Monday Practice Report For Week 7

The Chicago Bears have put out their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 7 game against the New England Patriots.

Because the Bears play on Thursday night this week, the first injury report comes out on Monday, and it's just an estimation because the Bears did not hold an actual practice and instead conducted a walkthrough.

The three biggest names we're keeping an eye on this week are running back Kyle Monangai, right guard Jonah Jackson and linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Now, a look at the Bears' full injury report for Monday

Bears' Monday injury report

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Monangai, Edwards and Jackson injury updates

Chicago Bears offensive line Jonah Jackson (73) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three most important players on the list, Monangai, Edwards and Jackson, were all estimated non-participants, which leaves them in a lackluster spot to begin the week.

We know Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury that has kept him out for two games in a row. Monangai was initially labeled as week-to-week and he has not practiced since coming down with his injury.

Edwards missed his first game of the season in Week 6 with the hamstring issue, and Jackson exited the win over the Atlanta Falcons early with his hip and quadriceps injuries.

On Monday, offensive coordinator Press Taylor did not offer an update on the Bears' right guard.

"We'll see where Jonah's at and if he's got a chance to play on Thursday night," he said. "But we're excited about the depth we have there.

We're skeptical all three will suit up in Week 7 because it is a short week, which means each player has less time to get right.

If Jackson sits, fellow guard Luke Newman figures to take over for him after the former sixth-round pick was called into duty when Jackson got injured on Sunday.

The Bears will likely continue to roll with running back Roschon Johnson if Monangai is absent again, and linebacker D'Marco Jackson will start in place of Edwards.

More injury updates

Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Jack Sanborn is a new addition to the injury report. There was no news from the team during the game about his concussion, so he amounts to a surprise.

After sitting out in Week 6, both cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and rookie linebacker Keyshaun Elliott were both upgraded, which puts them on track to return. Stevenson logged only limited practices last week, while Elliott did not practice at all.

The Bears will drop their second injury report of the week on Tuesday, and it won't be an estimate because the Bears will conduct a regular practice.