Kyler Gordon Gives Dennis Allen Game-Changing Weapon Bears Defense Needs

The Bears' ideal match is reunited for Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons and it couldn't come fast enough.

The decision to bring slot cornerback Kyler Gordon off the physically unable to perform list gives defensive coordinator Dennis Allen a weapon he has already proven he can use with great success, although only on a small scale to date. Allen plus Gordon can mean big problems for quarterbacks.

This lack of a greater sample size is because of Gordon's lack of availability since Ben Johnson became head coach. However, when Gordon started five times last year the only game the Bears lost was the playoff game with the Rams. And that one might have been the best game Gordon played for the Bears.

Gordon's injury this time was a calf injury and not something related to last year's groin injury that limited him to so few games.

Kyler Gordon fights through two lineman to get the sack vs Cardinals #DaBears pic.twitter.com/Qc89PYMSx1 — DaClips (@DaBearsclips) July 26, 2026

“I've said this before. I think Kyler can help us win games," Allen said of Gordon. "When that time comes where he's able to be out there on the field and participate and help us win games, I'm looking forward to that time.”

The time has come, although earlier in the season Allen said Gordon would need to be one of the players worked in gradually because of missed time. He wasn't necessarily saying it this week, but seemed to hint at it.

"Kyler's missed a lot of time," Allen said. "He's been working extremely hard. He's been great around the building. He's been doing everything that we've asked him to do. I've been impressed with what I've seen."

Kyler Gordon gets a sack vs Rams in the divisional round🕸️ #DaBears pic.twitter.com/82Bz7Q0tcF — DaClips (@DaBearsclips) May 26, 2026

With Gordon's return, the Bears felt comfortable releasing safety Xavier Woods. Last week Woods gave up a TD bomb against Green Bay and has struggled in general. They'll move Cam Lewis into the safety spot where Woods had played alongside Dillon Thieneman.

The bad feeling that seemed to be building with the team toward Gordon for doing rehab from yet another injury on his own rather than with team sources would no doubt be quickly forgotten if Gordon delivers the way he did last year in brief playing time.

Either way, the Bears can obviously use another starting quality safety with trade deadline approaching.

CB Kyler Gordon, 1 day after GM Ryan Poles said he wasn’t sure if Gordon would play again for the Bears, was seen training and moving well with NFL rehab specialist Foot Doctor Moe. 🤔



Seems like Kyler is trying to show he’s pushing to return. 👀



(🎥: footdoctor_moe via IG) pic.twitter.com/ZrcT14Yrfw — Bearsszn (@bearszn) September 2, 2026

Slot doesn't mean slot only

As for Gordon, the impact could be great in the slot and with the secondary or even linebacker. Allen will move him all around and use him not only as a blitzer but as an extra run defender to stop Bijan Robinson.

They would then be able to move Malik Muhammad to outside cornerback, where he played in college. With Tyrique Stevenson plagued by a hamstring and questionable for the Atlanta game, the secondary would be different but potentially better all around. And Gordon gives Allen that big-play type at slot that he needs.

First sack of the season for Kyler Gordon 💪 pic.twitter.com/yS6Q5JTV0N — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 19, 2025

Last year Allen had Gordon for the five games counting the playoffs and used him on 23 blitzes. It's a tactic that can lead to either sacks, rushed throws or interceptions and can complement their four-man rush. With defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (3 sacks) being put on injured reserve Saturday and Montez Sweat out suspended, the Bears can use anyone in the pass rush who can help — even from a defensive back. Allen's best work last year came when he was shorthanded at some positions, usually linebacker or cornerback. He found ways to compensate and Gordon can be the piece to help him accomplish this again.

Gordon had an outstanding 39.6 passer rating against in coverage for the playoff loss to the Rams.

About the only better news the Bears could get for their secondary than Gordon's return is if safety Coby Bryant came back from his knee/leg injury. That's still a long way off, however.

If Kyler Gordon makes plays and stays on the field the rest of the year all is forgiven lol — PABearsfan (@bearsfan_pa) October 17, 2026