Kyler Gordon's Return to Bears Practice Provides Needed Clarity

The Bears still have a use for Kyler Gordon.



The 21-day practice window for his return began Wednesday and despite all the talk about how his time in Chicago is over or will end soon, it's apparent Bears decision makers do not think this way at the moment.



"I mean, I've got extreme confidence in what he can do when he's out there on the field," defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Thursday. "And so that's never wavered. I think as we all know, the biggest thing for Kyler is for him to be healthy and be able to stay healthy. And so that's kind of where the focus is.



"You know, obviously when we get to a point where he's been able to get himself into football shape, be able to stay healthy, I see him being back out on the field for us and helping us win a lot of games."



Gordon had gone through his own medical people/trainers in getting himself back into shape once he suffered an offseason calf injury a season after he had a groin injury extensively limit his playing time. Coach Ben Johnson's comments had allowed for some of the speculation to percolate. He had only said he had no idea when Gordon would be back.



Time to put up or shut up for Kyler Gordon.



Spider-Man has literally been pre-radioactive spider bite version of Peter Parker lately.#DaBears https://t.co/kgqz7n7mRd pic.twitter.com/ZriBiqCQ2i — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) September 30, 2026

Allen said Gordon's return became more clear recently to the team.



"I think it was probably sometime last week, maybe the week before they said he’d be back in the building this week and ready to start practicing," Allen said. "I think really, right now where we’re at, he’s got to ramp up and get himself into football shape. We did a little extra work with him yesterday. I thought he looked good, I thought the way he went out there and practiced I thought was good to see. He moved around really well.



"I think the biggest thing is it just takes some time to get him into football shape. We will do that. We got 21 days to figure it out and make a decision and we will use whatever time we need to evaluate where he’s at. Hopefully he’ll be ready sooner rather than later. I think he’s a player that can help us."

Gordon was listed as a full participant in practice when they had only a walk-through on Wednesday but on Thursday it was an actual practice and he was a full participant.

Bears secondary finally rounding into shape

There is no doubt a healthy Gordon benefits the defense. His speed and athleticism let him play the tough slot cornerback position in a way Allen can use, either in coverages or as a blitzer. He put this on display last year in the playoffs against the Rams with an outstanding game.



For those who don't remember: Kyler Gordon is a demon pic.twitter.com/UuPniWXIbb — Dave (@davebftv) October 1, 2026

The difference now is that they had a nice effort from rookie Malik Muhammad manning slot cornerback for the first two games, before they put him outside and then put starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on the bench against the Eagles. They had Cam Lewis playing slot cornerback against Philadelphia rather than safety, where he had been.



Stevenson did have a hamstring injury they had been watching and so the move made sense from that standpoint.

The future looks more like Gordon at slot and Muhammad outside at cornerback. Whether that's the distant future or immediately is what the Bears will have to decide when Gordon is deemed "ramped up." Muhammad definitely made his mark playing slot cornerback, a position where many rookies would fail if they hadn't played it before. Against the Eagles he had ups and downs playing back outside last week but it seems unlikely they'd be in a hurry to rush the rookie to the bench in favor of Stevenson, whose contract expires after this season.



.@MattBowen41 likes what he has seen out of Bears rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad, who's quite versatile on the field. pic.twitter.com/xtUNEg6CU5 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 30, 2026

"Well, listen, I think he has done a good job in terms of his preparation," Allen said. "He has done a good job in terms of his work. And he has gone out and executed when he has been called upon to go out and execute.



"Really quite frankly, we’re in a next-man-up business. So, Tyrique missed the early part of the week, so that gave Malik the opportunity to step in there and play. I thought he did a nice job."



Either way, a Bears secondary that was a shambles due to injuries after safety Coby Bryant hurt his knee at the outset of training camp now looks to be rounding into shape. Their performance the past two weeks says they can expect something much better than they showed in the season opener.



Just gonna go ahead and post this right here. Keep hating Kyler if you want to.



Dude chose to disagree with the Bears and not play through the pain and get treated properly for his injury and some of you still act like he's the enemy.



He's back, now get over yourselves… https://t.co/oH8Yx3HkvD — Adam Mason (@Bear_Down_Adam) October 1, 2026