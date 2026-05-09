Legacy Reunion: Sons of Olin Kreutz and James Williams join Bears

If you're old enough to remember the heydays of former Chicago Bears offensive linemen and Pro Bowlers Olin Kreutz and James Williams, prepare to feel really old. Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday, the Bears put out their roster for the two-day event and on it were the sons of both former Bears offensive linemen.

Bears center Olin Kreutz (57) on the field. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-6. Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sons of Bears legends James "Big Cat" Williams and Olin Kreutz in rookie camp

That's right, offensive lineman Josh Kreutz and defensive lineman Jai Williams are getting a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. And, they're wearing their dads' old jersey numbers during it.

Kreutz, who is wearing No. 57, attended Illinois, where he was the team's starter at center in each of the past three years. Just like his dad did, Kreutz stands at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds.

"It is surreal," Kreutz said of trying out for the Bears. "I grew up as a Bears fan, so I'm very excited to be here. But I'm also focused on doing my job and learning the playbook and becoming a better player."

An edge rusher, Williams played his college ball at Kentucky, where he initially played tight end, and Quincy. In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defensed in 11 games.

"It is an opportunity that I couldn't have asked for," Williams said. "To be a hometown kid and be able to play for the team that I grew up watching and grew up around, it's an amazing opportunity."

Jan 1, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Kentucky TE Jai Williams breaks a tackle in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The lifelong bond of Josh and Jai

Because they were both offensive linemen, Kreutz and Williams were close during their days together on the Bears. As a result, their sons are already quite familiar with one another.

"I've known Josh for as long as I can remember," Williams revealed. "Our dads were very close the whole time we were growing up … It is very nice having someone I know and grew up with here with me to go through the experience. I've been lifting with him for years, so I've been with him a lot recently. Being able to do this with someone like that is huge."

As cool as it would be to see Kreutz and Williams stick with the Bears after rookie minicamp, both players face a steep climb because of their respective statuses as tryout players.

But their NFL pedigrees give them a better chance than most.