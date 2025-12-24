Luther Burden back at practice but defensive injury is now an issue

The Bears had a vital part of their offense back practicing on Wednesday, although it's no guarantee of availability for Sunday's game with San Francisco.

Wide receiver Luther Burden III returned to practice from an ankle injury on a limited basis, but the Bear had several other injury issues pop up on this week's first injury report , as well as illness.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, linebacker D'Marco Jackson and cornerback Nick McCloud all were ill and missed practice while linebacker T.J. Edwards missed practice with a glute injury.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze remained out with a foot injury after missing the last three games.

Burden's return would provide needed speed and the ability to catch passes after drops and lack of yards after the catch hurt the Bears against Green Bay on Saturday. Burden had 23 catches for 308 yards in his previous five games before missing the second game against the Packers.

Several other player had injuries that kept them sidelined for at least a portion of practice and will be watched closely on Friday when they practice again.

Safety Kevin Byard, running back Travis Homer and center Drew Dalman have ankle injuries. Dalman also has a hand injury, which is never great for a center.

Bears receiver Luther Burden returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/rrJy88mVEw — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 24, 2025

The knee injury to slot cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Saturday's game wasn't severe enough to keep him from practicing on a limited basis. He hurt the knee at the end of the touchdown pass Green Bay scored to Romeo Doubs.

Also, cornerback Nahshon Wright and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga have hamstring injuries that limited their availability. Wright obviously would be a big loss after all of the turnovers he has been generating. He's at eight for the year, including five intereceptions. Guard Luke Newman, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury, had his window opened for return and went through a limited practice.

T.J. Edwards made a HUGE stop to help the Bears set up their thrilling OT victory in Week 16 💥



His defensive efforts earned him this week’s Way To Play Award 🥇



Fueled by @gatorade pic.twitter.com/IVPhCQ9Fkg — NFL Play Football (@nflplayfootball) December 24, 2025

