Midseason grades for the Bears' free agent class

Joe Thuney through 8 games in '25



-533 snaps

-0 sacks

-0 QBH

-5 hurries

-1 penalty (Which didn't seem legit)



I still cannot believe we not only extended him, but got him for ONLY a 4th.



Best addition on the field so far in '25 IMO. pic.twitter.com/MhJ6k37Wvz