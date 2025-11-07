Midseason grades for the Bears' free agent class
The Bears had some money to BURN this offseason. They used much of it to solidify the offensive line. However, that was far from the only unit they addressed on the open market.
It's been a mixed bag for the free agent class through the first half of the year. How have each pickup graded out thus far?
WR Olamide Zaccheaus: One-year, $1.5 million
Olamide Zaccheaus has provided a much bigger impact than I expected (at least before the preseason began). When the signing was announced, I figured he would be the fourth receiver and would maybe catch a pass or two per game. Not only has he had at least two catches in every game, but he has also had at least four catches on four different occasions thus far.
The 28-year-old has developed a solid rapport with Caleb Williams and is tied for the team lead (with Rome Odunze) in catches with 31. He's had one more catch than Chicago's $110 million pass-catcher, DJ Moore. Not too shabby for someone playing on a contract that pays him near the veteran minimum salary.
Of note, he's also outpaced second-round pick Luther Burden III, who's been far from disappointing in his own right, in snaps 314 to 111 (although I expect this to trend in the other direction over the second half of the year). This would be an easy A+ if he didn't have the back-breaking drop that he could've taken 90 yards to the house against Washington. He's been a revelation otherwise.
GRADE: A
WR Devin Duvernay: One-year, $1.17 million
Devin Duvernay was signed to fix Chicago's previously unimpressive return game. While he hasn't really had any huge returns (although he had one that went past midfield taken away due to a holding penalty), he's largely accomplished that goal.
The two-time Pro Bowler has been especially impressive in the punt return game, where he routinely takes what the defense gives him. That's a welcome change to what we've seen from the Bears' return unit of years past. Somewhat surprisingly, his 10.8 average yards per punt return is the second-worst figure of his career, while his 25.2 average yards per kick return is the third-best of his career.
With that said, I (respectfully) don't want to see him get another target on offense for the rest of the season. He shouldn't be taking any reps away from the young bucks out wide.
GRADE: B+
C Drew Dalman: Three-year, $42 million
The Bears raised some eyebrows when they signed Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million contract this offseason. His yearly average of $14 million ranks third amongst centers. They made it clear that protecting Caleb Williams was their top priority this offseason, though. It's hard to blame them for that mindset.
Dalman didn't play great in either of Chicago's first two games, but an adjustment period was expected in Ben Johnson's offense. That period has passed, and the 27-year-old has settled in nicely in recent weeks. He's currently the league's fifth-highest graded center according to Pro Football Focus. It's also difficult to envision a center being a better fit for Johnson's zone scheme than Dalman.
Dalman might've been a hefty investment, but it's safe to say he's been worth every penny.
GRADE: A-
DE Dayo Odeyingbo: Three-year, $48 million
We've reached the depressing portion of the article. Dayo Odeyingbo looks like a miss. I know he fits the size profile that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets from his pass-rushers, and he was one of the younger free agents on the open market, but the dollars never really made sense with this one. The production never matched the contract.
He unfortunately never got the chance to live up to the contract this season, as Odeyingbo will be sidelined for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles. He'll finish the year with only one sack over the first eight games. It came in a surprisingly dominant performance in the season opener against Minnesota, for what that's worth.
In the coaching staff's defense, they hoped to deploy Odeyingbo more on the interior but weren't afforded that luxury as much as they would've liked with Austin Booker landing on injured reserve in the preseason. Odeyingbo will be locked in through at least the '26 season (he has a $22 million dead cap hit next year), but this looks like a misfire.
GRADE: D
DT Grady Jarrett: Three-year, $43.5 million
It's tough to assign an accurate grade to the Bears' signing of Grady Jarrett right now. While he hasn't exactly blown up the stat sheets, there's something to be said for Jarrett's leadership. Chicago's D-line room needed a vocal leader, and the 32-year-old has provided that this year. This feels like another surefire Dennis Allen signing, as he got a front row seat to Jarrett's dominance twice a year whenever the Falcons took on Allen's Saints.
Now, this is where the detractors say, "Well, do they really need to be paying someone $12.5 million per year to be vocal?". To those, I say, that's a fair grievance. That's why I'm not exactly giving them a pristine grade here.
Jarrett does deserve some credit for playing against the run in recent weeks, though. He's also shown a few flashes of dominance, even if they've been far from consistent.
The jury's still out, but they're awfully close to deliberation.
GRADE: C-
Bonus: Trading for LG Joe Thuney
I know Joe Thuney might not have been a free agent signing, but I had to include him here. Trading a fourth-round pick for his services was still the biggest move Chicago made this offseason. It's also the best (and easiest) move Ryan Poles has made in his three years at the helm.
That's right, I said it was the best. It might not have been as fruitful as trading the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft turned out to be, but the Bears' offensive line desperately needed everything that Thuney has provided. They needed it in the worst way.
He's been everything advertised and then some. I truly cannot praise the move enough.
GRADE: A+
Bonus (again): Trading for RG Jonah Jackson
The Bears' decision to trade for Jonah Jackson might not have gotten nearly as much attention as the Thuney trade, but it was just as shrewd a decision. All they had to give up was a sixth-round selection to land his services, and it's safe to say he's played much better than that compensation would indicate this year.
Jackson's one year in Los Angeles (he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams in the '24 offseason) might not have gone as planned. Johnson knew what he was getting in Jackson, who made a Pro Bowl with the Lions in 2022, though.
The front office tacked on one year to the end of his deal to keep him in Chicago through the 2027 season, too. I don't think they have any regrets about that move thus far.
GRADE: A-