Nahshon Wright's emotional interception inspires Bears defense
Caleb Williams got credit for yet another fourth-quarter comeback and game-winning drive Sunday, his NFL high fifth.
He didn't have to do much late to earn it. Maybe he had already made his biggest contribution prior to the 19-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings with a few words of encouragement for kick returner Devin Duvernay.
"I was standing, I told Duv right betfore the game he was going to make a play for us this day," William said.
Duvernay made the key 56-yard return but Williams was forced to do his Houdini act earlier in the game. He wasn't a huge part of the comeback win.
Actually, Williams had keyed what looked like a clinching drive with a 24-yard completion to Colston Loveland on third-and-13 that let them eat clock. However, they bogged down at the Vikings 43 like they seemed to do throughout the game, and then had to punt. The Vikings then went on a march to take the lead.
Williams struggled much of the day with accuracy at 16 of 32 for 195 yards.
Both Williams and coach Ben Johnson gave credit to Minnesota's unique blitzing scheme under coordinator Brian Flores for disruptin their passing, but other teams have handled those blitzes without looking sporadically out of whack like the Bears did Sunday.
Williams sees an offense capable and displaying killer instinct at times, but needing it at a higher level.
"I think part of it, because you have to have a killer instinct to be in those games and finish these games the way we have," Williams said, referring to their five comeback wins. "To be fighting all the way through and come out victorious you have to have a sense of killer instinct.
"But for the idea of killer instinct, speaking when there's blood in the water, we gotta go and you know when the defense turns the ball over for us and we get the ball back, we've got to put up seven points. When they (Bears defense) get three-and-outs, we've got to put up seven points. That's a mindset and a belief that we have to grow toward and get better at."
Killer instinct was owned this game, instead by Bears special teams.
Here are the other good, bad and ugly aspects of Sunday's seventh Bears win in eight games and third straight.
The Good
Two picks, one emotional
The interceptions were Kevin Byard's and Nahshon Wright's. Byard's pick and 23-yard return set up a second-quarter Caifield goal for a Bears 10-3 halftime lead. Wright's was in the end zone and prevented a Vikings score in the final minute of the second quarter.
Wright's came three days after his 66-year-old college coach John Beam, was shot and killed on campus at Laney College. The pick led to an emotional end zone scene for Wright.
He played at Laney, a community college in Oakland, Ca., before going to Oregon.
"He meant the world to me," Wright told reporters afterward. "When my dad was killed, he came to my house and got me out the bed," Wright said. "[He was] someone I could confide in, someone that I just, I love dearly. We talked once a week, easily. Really at a loss for words."
Bears players surrounded Wright in the end zone after his pick against his former team.
"So he was playing with a heavy heart today," Byard said afterward.
The Wright pick was huge because it kept the Vikings from tying the game 10-10.
"Looked like lob city, the way he got up there, it was incredible," said Byard, who now leads the NFL with five interceptions. "Super proud of him, super happy for him."
Bears tight ends
And that's not just Colston Loveland. In fact, it was Cole Kmet who led the team in receptions with a season-high five receptions. He had just 45 yards, but they were big yards in advancing the ball as Williams tried to get short throws outside against the Vikings' interior blitz.
Loveland had three receptions for 40 yards. Even Durham Smythe got in on the action with his first catch of the season in a three-tight end formation.
Pass blocking
The Bears gave up two sacks of Williams but Minnesota's blitzing could easily have led to more. The Vikings got those sacks in the fourth quarter while trying to make a comeback, but until then Williams ability to move around in and out of the pocket and the pass blocking held up.
The Bad
Third Downs
The Bears offense converted only 38.9% (7 of 18). They came into the game 10th in the league at coverting those at 41.4%. Fortunately for them, their defense was even better at preventing them than Minnesota's as the Vikings were only 3 of 11 (27.3%).
The Drops
DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Smythe had drops a week after the Bears dropped six passes. Moore's and Burden's were particularly damaging.
The Ugly
Losing leads
As much as the Bears' ability to win three straight comebacks has been praised, and five overall, they've lost leads against the Bengals and twice to the Vikings in the fourth quarter even though they won two of the three games.
Losing leads when they're able to put away the win is the lack of killer instinct Williams said they need to gain.
IBU
Give Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson credit for a pass breakup, but it actually was an interception breakup on a throw that Stevenson had in his hands. He dropped it when Brisker collided with him.
Vikings and ladder
Minnesota's attempt to run the Ben Johnson favorite, a hook and ladder, just before halftime, blew up in their faces.
