Bears' Nahshon Wright has perfect response to Pro Bowl snub

The NFL announced the 2026 Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday, kicking off the annual social media firestorm of complaints from the fans about this or that player not making the cut. Fans of the Chicago Bears were especially aggrieved to see only three players make the Pro Bowl, despite an 11-4 record and dominating the fan voting.

Of course, fan voting is only one-third of the decision for the Pro Bowl, and not every Bear was going to make it. But Bears fans are probably right to be upset regarding one player in particular: Nahshon Wright. Wright's Pro Bowl snub makes no sense, and even a division rival knows it. He leads the NFL in takeaways with eight (five interceptions and three fumble recoveries), and has also forced two fumbles.

Wright has been one of the NFL's best 'feel-good' stories, as a former third-round pick who was cut by the Vikings last year only to explode onto the national stage with Chicago. His exclusion from the 2026 Pro Bowl games defies common sense, and Wright himself knows it. He took to social media after the rosters were announced and showed everyone exactly why he should have earned a Pro Bowl spot.

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Wright's collection of footballs includes the eight that he's taken away (most of which came in critical points of Bears games), including the game balls he earned from head coach Ben Johnson during their postgame celebrations.

Wright can prove the voters wrong in January

There's a chance that Wright could still take a spot in the Pro Bowl as an alternate, should any of the cornerbacks who made the cut yesterday drop out. That's how former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky earned his Pro Bowl nod back in 2018. It's not quite the same as making the Pro Bowl outright, but as far as consolation prizes go, that's not bad.

However, in an ideal future for Wright and the Bears, the Pro Bowl will be the last thing on his mind. With a playoff spot secured in a wide-open NFC, there exists a narrow path for the Bears to make a Super Bowl run. In that scenario, I think Wright wouldn't mind the Pro Bowl snub too much.

