7 Combine Questions That Will Shape the Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL Draft Board

The Chicago Bears aren’t walking into the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine searching for a savior. Instead, they’re trying to close the gap.

After winning the NFC North and reaching the divisional round in 2025, Chicago proved it’s ahead of schedule. But the regular season and playoff exit exposed specific areas that must improve.

Here are seven NFL Scouting Combine questions that will directly shape Ryan Poles’ draft board.

1. Can They Find a True Edge Opposite Montez Sweat?

Chicago finished the 2025 season with 35 sacks, a number that must improve. Sweat remains the centerpiece, but the Bears need another pass rusher who can win one-on-ones in January.

The combine will be about finding that guy.

2. Is There an Interior Disruptor Worth a First-Round Grade?

The Bears struggled to stop the run in 2025, and while Gervon Dexter did have six sacks, there’s more room to grow the pass rush from the inside.

Chicago’s defense thrives when a 3-technique can penetrate. If a defensive tackle separates athletically in Indianapolis, expect Poles to pay attention.

3. What Happens at Safety?

Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both face contract uncertainty entering the 2026 offseason. Chicago’s secondary was strong in 2025, but depth and long-term planning matter. There’s a chance neither will be back in a Bears uniform, leaving a massive hole to fill.

4. How Deep Is the Offensive Line Class?

Caleb Williams took a major step in 2025, and the Bears’ highly functioning offensive line was a big reason why.

However, 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo suffered a terrible late-season knee injury, thrusting left tackle back into the NFL draft spotlight.

Chicago’s starting line remains a left tackle away from being truly stabilized. In fact, left tackle could be Chicago’s preferred first-round target.

5. Is There a Day 2 Running Back They Love?

D’Andre Swift led the Bears’ ground game in 2025, and rookie Kyle Monangai has a chance to be a star. But with salary cap issues looming, Swift’s long-term outlook in Chicago is murky.

Ben Johnson’s offense thrives on explosive run elements. If a Day 2 prospect posts elite testing numbers, don’t dismiss the idea.

6. Are There Long, Physical Corners in This Class?

Jaylon Johnson remains the CB1, but the NFC North features big, physical receivers. The Bears will look closely at corners with size, arm length, and sub-4.45 speed, especially if they lose Nahshon Wright in free agency.

7. Can They Add Another Offensive Weapon?

Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland give Chicago young firepower. But elite offenses never stop adding speed. And you know Ben Johnson will bang the table for a player if he thinks he can be another weapon in his arsenal.