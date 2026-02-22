NFL Draft Positions the Chicago Bears Will Focus on at the 2026 NFL Combine

The Chicago Bears are heading to Indianapolis with far fewer questions than they had a year ago, but that doesn’t mean Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson won’t be laser-focused at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

After winning the NFC North for the first time since 2018 and reaching the divisional round, Chicago proved it’s ahead of schedule. Still, the 2025 regular season revealed specific areas that must improve if this team wants to take the next step.

Here are the positions I expect the Bears to study most closely.

Edge Rusher

This is priority No. 1.

The Bears were terrible in pass rush win rate in 2025. Montez Sweat remains a foundational piece, but Chicago lacked consistent pressure opposite him.

In today’s NFC North, where Detroit and Green Bay both boast high-level passing attacks, you cannot survive with a one-man edge rotation.

Expect the Bears to spend serious time evaluating explosive edge defenders.

Defensive Tackle

Interior push matters just as much.

Chicago improved defensively in 2025, but the defense still struggled to consistently collapse pockets from the inside.

If the Bears can add a disruptive interior defender who wins one-on-ones, it changes everything schematically for Dennis Allen’s front.

Safety

Poles will pay close attention to this year’s safeties, even if by draft weekend, it’s nothing more than a Day-3 need.

Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are unrestricted free agents. In fact, the Bears have zero safeties under contract for 2026.

The NFL Combine will give the Bears a chance to evaluate versatile defensive backs who can rotate between deep safety and box roles, even if one or both of Byard and Brisker returns.

Offensive Line Depth

The Bears’ offensive line was dramatically improved in 2025, helping stabilize Caleb Williams’ development. But Ozzy Trapilo’s devastating late-season knee injury has put left tackle back on the radar.

Williams took a significant leap in Year 2, and protecting him remains the franchise’s long-term mandate. Left tackle could become the top priority by draft weekend, and the Chicago Bears will get a good, up-close look at the top prospects in the class at the NFL Combine.