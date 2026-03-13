Adam Schefter: Chicago Bears ‘Out of Money’ for Maxx Crosby Trade

The dream of the Chicago Bears trading for Maxx Crosby has generated plenty of excitement among fans this offseason. But according to the NFL’s most plugged-in insider, the financial reality may make that scenario unlikely, at least for now.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Adam Schefter poured cold water on the idea that Chicago could realistically swing a blockbuster trade for the Las Vegas Raiders star.

“The Bears don't have any more money right now, Greeny. They're broke. They're out of money,” Schefter said. “And so I know people love all this and coming up with concoctions and imaginations and scenarios where a team like the Bears could come up with a player like Maxx Crosby. Sorry to be a party pooper there.”

Schefter later added another blunt assessment of Chicago’s situation.

“The Bears don't have the money to make a move like that right now.”

Why a Maxx Crosby Trade Is Difficult for the Bears

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby remains one of the most productive edge rushers in the NFL and would immediately transform almost any defense.

But acquiring him would involve more than just trade compensation. The team trading for Crosby would also need to absorb a massive contract, with the All-Pro pass rusher scheduled to count more than $30 million against the salary cap in 2026.

That’s where things become complicated for Chicago.

According to Spotrac, the Bears used most of their available cap space during the first waves of free agency while signing players like Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, and Neville Gallimore.

Those additions strengthened the defense, but they also reduced GM Ryan Poles' spending power.

The Chicago Bears Still Need Pass-Rush Help

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Even with those defensive additions, the Bears could still benefit from more pressure off the edge.

Chicago finished last season with just 35 total sacks, and outside of Montez Sweat, the defense struggled to generate a consistent pass rush.

That reality is one reason Maxx Crosby’s name continues to surface in connection with the Bears. Pairing him with Sweat would instantly change the perception of the Bears' defensive front.

But Schefter’s comments highlight the financial hurdle standing in the way.

Could the Situation Change for the Bears and Maxx Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In the NFL, salary cap situations can change quickly.

Teams sometimes create space through contract restructures, extensions, or roster moves. That means Chicago’s financial outlook could shift depending on how the rest of the offseason unfolds.

For now, however, Schefter’s message was clear: a Crosby trade would be difficult for the Bears to pull off without significant financial maneuvering.

The idea may still capture the imagination of fans, but according to one of the league’s top insiders, the numbers simply don’t add up, at least not right now.