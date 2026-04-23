Bears Facing Threat From Texans That Should Have Ryan Poles Exploring Trade Up

The Chicago Bears need to be keeping a close eye on the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Bears own the No. 25 overall pick, with the Texans sitting three spots behind them at No. 28 overall. However, it appears Houston could be looking to trade up, and the Texans might have their eyes on someone who the Bears are could be targeting.

According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, there are "rumblings" of the Texans trying to trade up, and Zierlein believes it could be for Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk.

"Hearing rumblings of the Texans looking to trade up and a target who comes to mind is Keldrick Faulk," Zierlein said.

On the surface, it would be odd to see Houston trade up for an edge rusher because the team is stocked at the position with Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but Zierlein thinks Faulk still fits.

"Ryans was in SF when Buckner and Armstead were there and made a point of targeting Denico Autry as a free agent. Faulk is long and still growing into his frame," he said.

"Faulk has plenty of room for more muscle mass on his frame and he's an athletic, long-levered defender who can play base end while reducing inside as a rusher. He's also well-respected for his football character and leadership. Just something to think about," Zierlein added.

Bears interested in Keldric Faulk?

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' potential interest in a trade up for Faulk is significant to the Bears because Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is hearing Faulk could be a target for the Bears at No. 25.

"One name that kind of keeps coming up is a fit for Dennis Allen: Keldric Faulk from Auburn," Breer said on ESPN 1000's Kap & J-Hood.

Faulk to the Bears makes sense. After all, we know the Bears need more help at edge rusher because of the uncertain situation with Dayo Odeyingbo, and the fact that Chicago left a lot to be desired in the pass-rush last season after posting 35 sacks and the second-worst pass-rush win rate.

Faulk would be a good fit in defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defense because of his big, long frame that allows him to slide inside as well as play on the edge.

Faulk is also a very good run defender, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grade of 85.5 in that area last season. That's an important detail for the Bears, who had the sixth-worst run defense in 2025.

Seeing as how Faulk is such a good fit in Chicago's defense, the Bears simply cannot let the Texans steal him from their grasp, which should have general manager Ryan Poles considering moving up in Round 1.

Who could Bears trade up with?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently pointed to the Dallas Cowboys as a team that could look to trade back. Schefter said it's more likely the Cowboys trade back from 20 than it is they move up from 12.

"I would actually say it's more likely the Cowboys trade down from No. 20 than up from No. 12," Schefter said.

According to the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart, there is a 130-point difference between the Cowboys' and Bears' picks.

To make those points line up more evenly, the Bears have to give up their third-rounder. But, with there being a 15-point difference with the Bears' third-round pick included, Chicago could get Dallas' latest fifth-round pick back.

Chicago can afford to give up that third-rounder because the team has a pair of second-round picks, and the fifth-round selection coming back to the Bears replaces the one they don't have.

The Bears could also later flip one of those second-round picks in a trade back into the third round.

It doesn't seem like anything is definite in regards to a Texans trade up, but if you see the Bears make a move up on Thursday night, it could be because of Houston.