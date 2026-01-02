Bears' assistant general manager labeled a name to watch for open GM jobs

Albert Breer has written a list of names to watch for upcoming general manager positions for 18 years in a row. Few are more plugged into the NFL landscape than Breer, who creates the list using what he has heard from others in the know across the league.

He thinks Bears' assistant general manager Ian Cunningham is a name to keep an eye on for opening GM jobs this offseason.

My 18th Annual Future GMs List.https://t.co/nCklIxsMoT — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 2, 2026

Breer split his list into two parts this year and mentioned Cunningham as being "on the doorstep" of an open position. He will probably be a front-runner for any open jobs over the next month. He specifically mentioned Cunningham's scouting background and the fact that he wore MANY hats for the Bears as reasons that he will be an intriguing name.

Cunningham has been a rumored target for teams around the league for a few years. In fact, he was mentioned on Breer's list last year and the year before that. He was also featured after the 2023 NFL season.

He has interviewed for a few open GM positions over that span. He was a finalist for the Cardinals' vacant job two years ago, before removing his hat from the ring there (which looks like a shrewd move in hindsight, considering how things have gone for them since). He was also a finalist for the Commanders' GM job that offseason, before they hired Adam Peters instead. The Titans also gave him a long look last offseason before eventually hiring Mike Borgonzi instead.

He has been highly respected around the league, even with the Bears only winning 15 games over his first three years on the job. While he's only been a bridesmaid over the past few years, it really feels like only a matter of time before he'll be calling the shots from the top of his own franchise.

With the Bears having the most promising season in recent memory, it seems more likely than ever that they might lose a key cog in their machine this offseason. He has been integral to the roster construction process since joining the team. Notably, he talked Ryan Poles out of some unnecessary trades in the war room (He considered moving up for Rome Odunze in the 2024 NFL Draft).

The Bears' brass will certainly miss what he brings to the room if Cunningham leaves for another GM job this offseason. However, it wouldn't be all bad. They'd receive two third-round picks (with one coming in the 2026 NFL Draft and another in the 2027 NFL Draft) if he were to get hired elsewhere.

If he were to leave the Windy City, the Bears' senior director of player personnel, Jeff King, could be waiting in the wings to take over his position. King was also featured under the second section, where he listed some names to potentially keep an eye on for future openings, in Breer's article.

Cunningham has been relegated to bridesmaid status for open GM jobs in recent years, but it seems like he is closer to becoming a bride than ever before.