The Bears have had one of the most improbable seasons of all time

The cardiac Chicago Bears have had no shortage of theatrics this season. They've displayed a knack for leaving fans on the edge of their seats and snatching victory from the jaws of defeat countless times this season.

Well, maybe not countless. They've done is six times, though.

That's more than any team in NFL history.

No team in NFL history had won 6 games in which they trailed in the final two minutes...



Until the 2025 Chicago Bears 🐻



(h/t @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/Sjiyq090gK — DraftKings (@DraftKings) December 24, 2025

What they've done this season isn't normal. Six of their eleven wins came in games where they were losing with less than two minutes left. That is ridiculous.

Are they just lucky?

That's what their detractors say, but they're wrong. They're dead wrong, in fact.

Is it lucky to recover an onside kick? When the special teams unit practices the play and executes it to perfection, absolutely not. Is blocking a game-winning kick a form of good luck? Again, definitely not. Was Colston Loveland's 58-yard game-winning touchdown against Cincinnati lucky?

Colston Loveland 58 yards for the touchdown and win: pic.twitter.com/9Sn9m4NI9V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2025

That type of logic is akin to saying the Eagles were lucky to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 because Patrick Mahomes played the worst game of his career. Did the Bears get some lucky bounces along the way? Sure. Just about every team with a winning record has. They still needed to take advantage of them when they came and execute afterward to win.

Did Jayden Daniels gift wrap a fumble towards the end of the Commanders' game? Yes, but the offense still needed to drive down the field to get into position for the game-winning field goal (and rely on the kicker who was on the practice squad two days before the game to finish the job). Did Romeo Doubs muff the onside kick against Green Bay? Yes, after the kick took a wayward bounce and he was walloped by a perfectly timed hit from Chicago's return unit.

Chicago has consistently found ways to win by playing complementary football. They've executed in all three phases when the team needed it most. Simply put, they're a team that has learned how not to blink in the face of pressure.

Is the way in which they're winning sustainable?

That's a better question. Their brand of football is very much sustainable. They force takeaways, run the ball extremely well, don't turn the ball over, and play their best when the lights are the brightest. These close wins have built callouses that could make them a dangerous team in January. However, they're still in the first year of the Ben Johnson era, and they will be playing teams that have been there and done it.

They've won a few big games throughout the season (namely beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles on their own turf and Green Bay on Saturday night), but the playoffs are a different beast. They can't afford to be down late against Sean McVay, MVP favorite Matthew Stafford, and the Rams' ferocious pass-rush. Do they have the ability to get it done in that spot? Maybe, but it would certainly be a different beast than what they've experienced to this point.

The Bears need to start sooner if they want a chance to cap the season off by hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. That goal is very much attainable in a relatively wide-open playoff picture.