Bears’ Devin Bush Signing Gets ‘Very Good’ Grade From PFF

When the Chicago Bears decided to move on from Tremaine Edmunds, it immediately raised a big question for the defense: how would they replace their starting middle linebacker and one of the vocal leaders?

According to new analysis from Pro Football Focus, the Bears answered that question on Day 1 of free agency.

PFF handed Chicago a “Very Good” deal grade for signing linebacker Devin Bush to a three-year, $30 million contract, a move that analysts believe keeps the defense on solid footing while offering strong contractual value.

And the numbers behind Bush’s resurgence suggest Bears fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about his addition.

Devin Bush’s Comeback Season Turned Heads in 2025

Bush’s career has taken an interesting path since he entered the NFL as the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft. Early injuries slowed his momentum, but his recent play with the Cleveland Browns showed a player rediscovering the speed and instincts that made him a first-round talent.

PFF graded Bush at 87.6 during the 2025 season, the best marks of his career.

That performance wasn’t a fluke. Bush also recorded a 0.26 wins-above-replacement (WAR) mark according to PFF’s advanced metrics, reflecting his impact across multiple phases of the defense.

Even more impressive was his work in coverage, an area where modern linebackers must excel.

Bush allowed just a 69.3 passer rating in coverage, the second-best mark among NFL linebackers last season.

Devin Bush Represents a Strong Value Contract for Chicago

PFF also highlighted the value element of the deal.

Chicago signed Bush to a three-year, $30 million contract, which came in noticeably lower than what the analytics giant projected for him on the open market. Their model estimated Bush could command closer to three years and $36 million.

Landing a top-10 free agent linebacker at a below-projected price helped push the signing into “Very Good” territory in PFF’s evaluation.

That kind of value is exactly the type of move general manager Ryan Poles has prioritized throughout the offseason.

Why Devin Bush Fits The Chicago Bears’ Defense

Replacing Edmunds was never going to be easy, but Bush brings a skill set that aligns well with what the Bears want defensively.

Bush’s range, speed, and improved coverage ability allow him to operate effectively in today’s pass-heavy NFL. His ability to cover tight ends and running backs is especially valuable for a defense facing Jared Goff, Jordan Love, and potentially Kyler Murray twice per season.

If Bush continues the upward trajectory he showed in Cleveland, Chicago may end up upgrading the position while saving money.

A Move That Keeps the Bears’ Defense Strong

The Bears entered free agency with a clear goal: strengthen the roster without overspending.

The Bush signing checks both boxes.

Chicago adds a linebacker coming off one of the best seasons of his career while locking him in at a contract below projected market value. Moves like that are how good teams stay competitive year after year.