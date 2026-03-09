Grading the Bears' $30 Million Agreement With Linebacker Devin Bush

The Chicago Bears have made their second big splash since the free agency tampering period opened up at noon EST on Monday. Multiple NFL insiders reported that the Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with linebacker Devin Bush. The seven-year veteran will almost certainly be Chicago's starting middle linebacker to begin training camp after the Bears released Tremaine Edmunds ahead of free agency last week.

General manager Ryan Poles appears to be pouring his free agency resources into the defense so far on the first day of free agency. He started the day by re-signing D'Marco Jackson to a two-year deal, then agreed with former Colts defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to a two-year deal, and followed that up with a blockbuster $40 million agreement with former Seahawks safety Coby Bryant.

Bears are betting on Devin Bush's breakout 2025 season being legit

Bush, drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, had a rough start to his NFL career. He never lived up to his lofty draft status in Pittsburgh and spent the last three seasons signing one-year contracts: one with the Seahawks (2023) and two with the Browns (2024 and 2025). It seemed he was destined to be a career journeyman, collecting as many jerseys as possible, but things may have finally changed for Bush in 2025.

For the first time since his rookie season, Bush surpassed 100 tackles on the season, setting a career-high of 125 total tackles. He also recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions, all of which either set or tied a career-high for Bush. He finished 2025 as the fourth-highest graded linebacker by Pro Football Focus, earning an elite 87.6 PFF grade.

The Bears are betting on these numbers to be Bush's new baseline rather than a fluke. which is why they guaranteed $21 million of his contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bottom Line

As far as free agency gambles go, I like this one. The Steelers didn't draft Bush tenth overall in the 2019 NFL draft for no reason, after all. He showed the kind of potential to be a franchise linebacker and a cornerstone for a Super Bowl defense. It didn't work out for him in Pittsburgh, but as we saw with Sam Darnold, sometimes all it takes is the right team to turn a draft bust into a Super Bowl champion.

Bush's contract with the Bears is his first multi-year contract since he signed his rookie deal, and it's relatively cheap for the Bears. They've got their new starting middle linebacker, and it's costing them $5 million less than what they would have paid to Tremaine Edmunds. I give this signing a B- for now, with potential for the grade to become a straight A once we see Bush in action.