Bears' Dream Trade Scenario Gets Disappointing Update at NFL Annual League Meeting

If Chicago Bears fans were given their pick of the lot in terms of adding an edge rusher this offseason, which the team still needs to do, we would suspect a trade for Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett would be at the top of the list.

Acquiring Garrett would be the perfect all-in move the Bears need to make as they enter the 2026 season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations following a better-than-expected 2025 campaign.

Recently, trade speculation was running rampant surrounding Garrett after the Browns modified his contract, which not only gave Cleveland more cap flexibility down the road, but also provided an easier off-ramp to trade him.

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry provided an update on Garrett's standing with the team on Sunday that has ended the dream for any teams a trade for him.

Myles Garrett update is bad news for Bears

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about Garrett's future while down at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Berry made it very clear that Cleveland has no interest in trading its best player.

"If we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn't have needed to make a contract adjustment," Berry said, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "So it doesn't have anything to do with that."

"Myles is a career Brown," Berry added. "He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we've been very clear both past and present in terms of our feelings."

#Browns GM Andrew Berry confirms they’re not trading Myles Garrett after the contract revisions: pic.twitter.com/mstIQeny5c — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 29, 2026

Berry's comments come on the heels of a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network that said the Browns are "adamant" about having no desire to trade Garrett.

The dream is dead... for now

While Berry made it quite clear where he stands on a Garrett trade, we would not completely close the book on one.

Lest we forget, it wasn't long ago that Garrett demanded a trade out of Cleveland, only to change his mind after getting a massive contract extension.

It would be silly to completely rule out Garrett making that request again if the Browns don't right the ship, something history suggests is more likely to happen than not.

And, when it comes to the Bears, Garrett being available next year or later would be a more ideal situation, as Chicago should be better positioned financially to make such a move.