Chicago Bears Haven't Signed Cameron Jordan and It Could Be a Major Mistake

On paper, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints free-agent edge rusher Cam Jordan are a perfect fit.

The Bears have a desperate need for more help along the edge given the uncertainty surrounding the guys competing for snaps across from Montez Sweat, and due to the fact that the Bears finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL in 2025.

Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner were both disappointing last season, and both are also coming off significant injuries, so they might be even worse than they were in 2025.

The only semblance of real hope comes in the form of Austin Booker, who posted 4.5 sacks in 10 games last season but remains unproven.

Despite all of those question marks, the Bears haven't made a single addition at the position this offseason.

Jordan remains available on the open market and is one of the more intriguing free agents at his position. Sure, he's long in the tooth, but Jordan posted 10.5 sacks last season, which would have been tops on the Bears.

Jordan is also a natural fit in Dennis Allen's defense after playing for the Bears defensive coordinator when both were in New Orleans.

Why Bears haven't signed Cameron Jordan

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

There could be multiple reasons why this is the case, with one being the Bears aren't willing to meet the price Jordan wants.

However, there has been zero indication the Bears are interested in the eight-time Pro Bowler, which leads us to our next possible reason why the Bears haven't signed him: Chicago simply isn't looking to add to the position right now.

Head coach Ben Johnson made it quite clear the plan is to rely on the three edge rushers we just mentioned, and part of the process of getting better in the pass-rush is coaching better, also.

"We are excited about the guys that ended up finishing the season on IR, the trajectory that they were on, both Dayo and Shemar," he said following the draft when asked about the team not taking an edge rusher. "When you look at it from the start of the season to the point where they both got injured, we saw growth and we saw them trending in the right direction, in terms of what we want to see on game day."

"I think Sweat had one of his better years in the NFL," Johnson added. "Whether that shows up in the sack total or not, he's a very complete player, both in the run game and pass game. I think you saw tremendous growth from Booker when we were finally able to get him back (healthy), as well. The combination of us being able to coach better and those guys taking the next step as part of this system, I think we have some pretty good pieces to work with."

While Booker no doubt showed promise, the same cannot be said for Odeyingbo, who didn't post a single sack after notching one in Week 1, and Turner, who didn't take down the quarterback once over five contests.

We'll see if the Bears change their mind after getting a closer look at their options opposite Sweat during the rest of the offseason, but the longer Chicago waits to make a move, the less options there will be.

Cam Jordan's status with Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career, there is a real possibility that Jordan will be playing for a different team.

Jordan has made it quite clear that he is willing to play elsewhere in 2026 if the money isn't right, and he apparently has not gotten the figure he's looking for from the Saints, who have an offer on the table for Jordan, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis revealed on Monday.

"Of course, I'd love to be in New Orleans, but at the same time, if the cents doesn't make sense, then we have to find our own path," Jordan said back in March.

“Cam does, [quarterback Taysom Hill] does not,” Loomis said of having contract offers for Jordan and quarterback Taysom Hill.

Jordan made a little over $6 million on a one-year deal in 2026, but that was coming off a four-sack season. We would guess he wants at least $10 million for this coming campaign and his production says he should get it.

The Bears are currently sitting with $11.1 million in cap space after signing four of their seven draft picks. General manager Ryan Poles should be able to make it work if he wants Jordan.