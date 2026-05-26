Bears Named Fit for Josh Sweat as Cardinals Drama Creates Trade Opening

The Chicago Bears need an edge rusher and the Arizona Cardinals might have one available for trade.

That edge rusher is veteran Josh Sweat, who was recently linked to the Bears as someone they should acquire to address their need along the edge by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

Knox rightly points out how Chicago should be upgrading its edge rushers room and considers Sweat a "budget alternative" to a bigger trade, like for Maxx Crosby, for example.

"The Chicago Bears won the NFC North this past season despite having a defense that produced just 35 sacks as a unit. They have done little to upgrade their pass rush this offseason, though not due to a lack of effort," Knox said.

"Could Chicago make another run at Crosby before the regular season? Sure, but if Josh Sweat becomes available, he might be a more-enticing budget alternative," Knox added.

We're not sure we'd give the Bears any credit like Knox is when it comes to their approach at edge rusher this offseason. The team has not added anything at the position, whether that be via draft, free agency or trade.

Yes, the Bears did check in on Maxx Crosby, but The Athletic's Dan Wiederer reported Chicago didn't make an aggressive push. The Bears beat writer notes the team never offered the two first-rounders it would have taken to acquire the star EDGE.

Explaining the Josh Sweat trade buzz

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sweat, who is not in attendance at Cardinals OTAs, has been the subject of trade buzz recently after Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard reported he's hearing Sweat is "not particularly happy" in Arizona.

"Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in [Arizona]," Odegard reported.

Odegard didn't go into detail as to why, but there could be a few reasons. One of them has to do with the fact that Sweat doesn't have anymore guaranteed money on his contract after 2026. He may also be frustrated with Arizona's rebuild that will likely mean the former Super Bowl champion is on a losing team this season.

Whatever the case may be, the Bears should be putting in a call to the Cardinals to see what it would take to acquire Sweat because he'd offer a huge upgrade to Dennis Allen's unit.

Why Bears should acquire Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bears finished tied with the seventh-fewest sacks last season and the team is way too reliant on a trio of question marks at EDGE with Dayo Odeyingbo, Shemar Turner and Austin Booker, all of whom combined for 5.5 sacks last season (Booker had 4.5).

Despite the obvious red flags, head coach Ben Johnson has said the team is betting on those three taking a step forward in 2026, along with better coaching. That amounts to a roll of the dice.

Putting Sweat opposite another Sweat, Montez, would give the Bears a very good one-two punch and a much more sure thing than Chicago has now.

Sweat has been a consistent force in the sacks department during his career. The 29-year-old tallied a career-high 12 last season and has posted eight or more in three of the last four years, including 11 in 2022.

Sweat also brings a wealth of playoff experience with his Super Bowl ring and multiple postseason trips.

With Super Bowl aspirations, general manager Ryan Poles needs to be more aggressive at edge rusher and should not be afraid to unload what it takes to acquire Sweat, who will likely cost a Day 2 pick.