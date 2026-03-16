Bears' Early Free Agency Haul Perfectly Summed Up in One Word

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 offseason with momentum and plenty of attention.

After winning the NFC North and pushing deep into the playoffs, expectations were high that general manager Ryan Poles might make a splash to push the roster even further.

Instead, Chicago’s early free-agency moves have taken on a different tone. And according to a recent breakdown by Bleacher Report, one word captures the Bears’ approach perfectly:

Reactive.

Why the Bears’ 2026 Free Agency Has Been Called ‘Reactive’

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers miss a field goal | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The idea behind that label isn’t that Chicago did nothing. The Bears were active.

They just spent much of their energy replacing players they lost rather than dramatically upgrading the roster.

Bleacher Report described it this way:

“The Bears entered the offseason with a lot of hype. While they didn't make any splashy trades or signings, they did what they could to essentially replace pieces they lost. Drew Dalman's retirement led to a trade for Garrett Bradbury, Coby Bryant is coming in to replace Jaquan Brisker, and Devin Bush will replace Tremaine Edmunds. They didn't get appreciably better or worse.”

That assessment highlights a pattern that has quietly shaped Chicago’s offseason.

Center Drew Dalman’s sudden retirement forced the Bears to pivot and acquire Garrett Bradbury to stabilize the offensive line. In the secondary, Chicago brought in Coby Bryant after moving on from safety Jaquan Brisker. And linebacker Devin Bush arrives as the replacement for veteran Tremaine Edmunds.

In each case, the Bears essentially swapped one piece for another.

The Bigger Picture Behind the Bears’ Free Agency Strategy

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the word “reactive” might sound negative at first, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears made poor decisions.

Chicago’s roster was already competitive after last season’s division title. That reality changes how a team approaches free agency.

Instead of chasing headline-grabbing moves, the Bears appeared focused on maintaining roster balance and filling specific holes created by departures and unexpected changes.

The Real Judgment Will Come During the 2026 Bears’ Season

New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) against the Seattle Seahawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Free agency grades and offseason narratives always sound definitive in March. But they rarely stay that way once the games begin.

If players like Bryant and Bush produce at the level the Bears expect, Chicago’s offseason could end up looking far more effective than critics currently believe.

And if the Bears manage to take another step forward in 2026, the conversation around their free agency strategy will likely shift quickly.

For now, though, one national perspective sees Chicago’s offseason through a very specific lens. Reactive, but perhaps exactly what the Bears believed they needed.