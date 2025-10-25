Bears may catch huge break in Week 8 game vs Ravens
Despite an impressive 4-2 record, including a league-leading 4-game win streak, the Chicago Bears are considered big underdogs to the 1-win Ravens in Week 8. It would seem that most NFL analysts are still not taking the Bears too seriously, and neither are bettors. It's hard to blame them. The Bears have fooled the NFL world before with some flukey victories, even as recently as last year when a 4-2 start led to a 10-game losing streak.
Plus, after missing their last two games, the Baltimore Ravens expected Lamar Jackson to return after their Week 7 bye. Then, in the week leading up to Sunday's game, Jackson participated in every practice, even being listed as a full participant on Friday, leading most to believe that the two-time MVP was back and ready to go.
But not so fast. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson's full participation in Friday's practice was not quite what it seems as he apparently ran the scout team, helping the defense prepare for the Bears. Typically, a quarterback who runs the scout team two days before a game isn't expected to play in that game.
Ravens schedule makes Sunday a tough return for Lamar Jackson
Plus, the Ravens' schedule needs to be taken into consideration. After facing the Bears on Sunday, they turn right back around for a Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins. Sure, the Dolphins aren't very good this year, but the Ravens aren't exactly in a position to overlook anyone themselves. Additionally, it's an away game, leaving them almost no time to recover from Sunday before suiting up again.
Jackson might still play on Sunday, and if he does then you can count on him to take advantage of a surprise injury absence in Chicago's secondary. But if the Ravens make what is probably the smart decision and rest Lamar until Thursday, then Tyler Huntley would quarterback the Ravens, making for a much easier game for the injury-riddled Bears.
Some Bears fans won't be happy about that. They want their Bears to be tested against the very best, and beating a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens team would do wonders for Chicago's perception around the league. But this is the NFL, not college. Quality of opponents doesn't get factored into the playoff race, only wins and losses. The Bears will have plenty of opportunities to be tested in the back half of their schedule, especially within their own division. If Huntley starts for Baltimore on Sunday and the Bears pick up what some might call an 'easy win', it should still be celebrated all the same.