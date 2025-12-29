Caleb Williams just put up an MVP-level stat in loss

Caleb Williams would no doubt have traded in his strong statistical game for a win on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. But it’s worth looking at the positives where he’s concerned.

The Bears’ offense did more than enough to win, putting up 38 points and putting themselves in position to win on the last play. And the second-year quarterback was the reason they had that shot in the first place, throwing for 330 yards and two touchdowns and keeping momentum going since the Cleveland Game in Week 15.

Turns out, he did something last night we haven’t seen since an MVP did it two years ago.

According to Bears PR, Caleb Williams became the first Bears QB since at least 1991 to have multiple games with two or more passing touchdowns of 35+ yards in a single half, with his two deep strikes to rookies Luther Burden III (35 yards) and Colston Loveland (36 yards). The last NFL QB to do it, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, was Lamar Jackson in 2023—the year he won his second NFL MVP.

That’s incredible company for Williams to be in. On top of that, Williams continues to stake his claim toward having one of the best—if not the best—seasons a Bears quarterback has ever had. In fact, from a pure volume standpoint, he stands likely to lock that in next week. With just over 100 passing yards next week, he’ll finally supplant Erik Kramer for the single-season franchise record. And he even has an outside shot at 4,000 yards if he can throw for 270 or more yards.

Do we care that Kramer did it in 16 games as opposed to Williams' 17? Not really, especially not when Williams now has set the Bears record for total yardage in consecutive seasons—and did it this season in just 16 games, if you're keeping track. And Williams will only get better from here.

An even better sign, though? Williams would prefer much more to lock the Bears in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over Detroit next week than break any passing records.

One thing’s for sure: the Bears have a quarterback you’re not scared to bring to a shootout, and he’s been heating up these last three weeks. That’s a great sign for Chicago.

