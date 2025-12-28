Ravens repeat Bears’ epic cheese grater hat troll of Packers

The Chicago Bears aren’t just playoff-bound NFC North champions following the Packers’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens last night. They’re also trend-setters.

As Ravens superstar running back Derrick Henry completed his demolition of Green Bay’s defense to the tune of 216 yards and four touchdowns, his teammates capped off the epic performance with a new celebration, crowning King Henry with a cheese grater hat before passing it around on the sidelines. Even quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sat the game out with a back injury, had one on.

Aside from simply being a nod to Henry literally turning the Packers’ defense into Swiss cheese, it may also have been a nod to the Bears busting the same celebration out last week after their own Saturday night victory over Green Bay.

Cheese graters are out: pic.twitter.com/zUJEhLLnb7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

You might have recognized DJ Moore grabbing his game ball from Ben Johnson in one of these bad boys after popping off for the game-winning touchdown catch and dropping his iconic “F- the Packers” line. Then, a few days later, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams did the Lord’s work in the community while wearing one of his own. Even all-universe gymnast Simone Biles, who’s married to Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens, was sporting one on the field after the game.

The graterhead hats aren’t necessarily a new thing, dating back to the 2010s. But this latest version comes from Foam Party Hats, a company that made cheesehead hats until the Packers sent them a cease-and-desist letter a few years ago. Suffice it to say they’re extremely popular at the moment, which is an even more beautiful form of revenge against the Packers.

The best part of this whole thing: the Ravens’ butt-whooping of the Packers officially gifted the Bears the NFC North title, injury to insult (on top of the insult of wearing the hat). And if the Packers have to travel to Soldier Field in the playoffs, which they very likely will as early as Round 1, they’re going to be staring at a sea of these things.

Looks like Bears fans aren’t scared of facing the Packers anymore. You love to see it. But I'm sure Packers fans wouldn't want to see you wearing one of these.

