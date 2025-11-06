Bears’ offensive line gaining momentum at the 2025 midseason mark
The Chicago Bears spent big money fixing their offensive line this offseason, and for good reason. After surrendering the most sacks in the NFL in 2024, general manager Ryan Poles took every step he could to protect the franchise's most important asset, quarterback Caleb Williams.
Poles traded for veteran guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. He signed center Drew Dalman in free agency. He even selected Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
When factoring Theo Benedet taking over for Braxton Jones at left tackle, the Bears' have four new starters up front, and it's beginning to pay dividends.
The offensive line's dominance was on full display in Week 9's offensive explosion against the Cincinnati Bengals:
Thanks to performances like Darnell Wright's, the Chicago Bears' offensive line jumped four spots in Pro Football Focus' O-Line rankings entering Week 10.
They're now rated as the seventh-best unit in the NFL.
"The Bears' offensive line was effective in the team's win over the Bengals," PFF's Zoltan Buday wrote. "Across 44 passing attempts, the group surrendered seven pressures — with no sacks — en route to a 92.0 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked fifth in the NFL. Right tackle Darnell Wright was dominant, making the league's highest-graded run block of the week on a fourth-down conversion. His 95.5 PFF run-blocking grade led all offensive linemen this week."
While Wright was the social media darling after Week 9's win, it was Joe Thuney who PFF thought stood out the most.
"Thuney did not allow a single pressure against the Bengals, leading to an 89.6 PFF pass-blocking grade, which paced all offensive linemen this week," Buday wrote.
The good news keeps rolling in for the Bears' offensive line. It's now considered PFF's best OL in the NFC North.
The Green Bay Packers dropped one spot to No. 10, while the Detroit Lions fell five places to No. 12. the Minnesota Vikings are bringing up the rear at No. 19.